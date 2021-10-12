Mesa Verde Country Should Be Your Next Mountain Biking Destination
The southwest corner of Colorado isn’t just an archaeological wonder—it’s also home to some of the state’s best trails. Even for beginners like me. I’m so focused on the ground—trying to maneuver my mountain bike around massive rocks and over roots that make me feel like the back wheel is going to slide sideways and wipe me out—that I nearly pedal past what brought me to this trail in the first place: history.www.5280.com
