Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish to tear down old school; plans to open as early childhood learning center

By Breanne Bizette
 7 days ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Old West Ascension Elementary School is finally becoming something more to the community than just an abandoned building. “As you can see it is a blight school, it was built in 1966. It’s nobody’s fault, we got some beautiful new school right up the avenue here, but this has to come down. I think it’s going to help transform this part of Donaldsonville,” says Ascension Parish’s Sheriff Webre.

