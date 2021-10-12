CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon breaks single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

By Madison Pfeifer
Democrat-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking 82 COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday’s report. This is the highest number reported in a single day. In a news release, OHA cited a “death data reconciliation” as part of the reason for the new high. According to OHA, death is a lagging indicator and usually follows a rise in cases. Additionally, there is usually a lag in reporting as state epidemiologists review death certificates.

