The award-winning Unexpected project in Fort Smith is bringing a new mural to the downtown area. The Unexpected has just announced that artist Ben Eine will bring a new, original mural artwork to downtown through a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage. The artwork, curated by creative house Justkids, will be located on Garrison Avenue and work will begin October 16. Ben's artwork will serve as a centerpiece around Mental Health Awareness.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO