Dog-themed block party set for Saturday
Refreshments, prizes, professional photos and a "Canine Costume Contest" will be part of a dog-themed block party scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Garden Oaks. The Pup Stop on Wakefield, where community members can secure free treats and potty bags while walking their dogs, is putting on an event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday called "No Tricks, Just Dog Treats!" on Alba Road between Wakefield Drive and Fisher Street. Proceeds will benefit ThisIsHouston, a nonprofit dog rescue organization.www.theleadernews.com
