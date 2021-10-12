CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog-themed block party set for Saturday

By Adam Zuvanich azuvanich@theleadernews.com
theleadernews.com
 7 days ago

Refreshments, prizes, professional photos and a "Canine Costume Contest" will be part of a dog-themed block party scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Garden Oaks. The Pup Stop on Wakefield, where community members can secure free treats and potty bags while walking their dogs, is putting on an event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday called "No Tricks, Just Dog Treats!" on Alba Road between Wakefield Drive and Fisher Street. Proceeds will benefit ThisIsHouston, a nonprofit dog rescue organization.

www.theleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Temple Daily Telegram

Armstrong Halloween Carnival set for Saturday

BELTON — The Armstrong Community Improvement Association will hold its annual Halloween Carnival at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The carnival will be held at the Armstrong Community Center, 7800 Armstrong Road just south of Belton. offers fun for the entire family, including bingo for prizes, an old-fashioned cake walk, games...
BELTON, TX
theriver953.com

DogtoberFest Block Party

Broken Window Brewing Company is hosting their 2nd annual DogtoberFest today from noon to 6 pm. This block-party style event will take place on Boscawen Street which will be closed to traffic for the duration of the festival. This event is designed to have fun while matching up potential dog...
funcheap.com

3rd Street “Paint and Party” Block Party (Bayview)

Bring your paintbrushes to the Paint and Party! @sfaaacd is throwing another 3rd Street Harambee Block Party for the community—with live bands, featuring DJ @tc1.2.3, the talented @ffdc_finesseorgetfinessed dancers, & a domino tournament by @blackmenenhanced. #sanfrancisco #bayviewhunterspoint #d10 #community #arts #culture #youth #blacklove #sunday #vibes #sfaaacd #ycd #sfcommunity #BSOTC #bsotccommunity...
WJHL

Downtown Bristol Tailgate Party happening this Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Live music, cornhole and a beer garden are just some of the features of a new event that will take place in downtown Bristol this weekend. The inaugural Downtown Bristol Tailgate Party will take place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Center, located at 810 State Street. Admission will […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue#Block Party#Real Estate Brokerage#American Legion Post#Houstondogmom Com#Thepupstoponwakefield
martincitytelegraph.com

Red Bridge Shopping Center throws a Block Party

After having to cancel their 2019 event, Red Bridge Shopping Center will once again host the South Kansas City Chamber’s 4th Annual Block Party on Saturday, October 9th from 10 am to 5 pm at the center located at Red Bridge Rd and Holmes Rd. The day will consist of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Journal Review

Waynetown Oktoberfest set for Saturday

WAYNETOWN — Waynetown is ready to celebrate the fall season Saturday at the annual Oktoberfest. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rev. Guy Tremaine Park. New activities have been added to the schedule including a Kid Zone and a pumpkin chunking catapult. The Kid...
WAYNETOWN, IN
newspressnow.com

Downtown Coffee Crawl set for Saturday

Coffee lovers have the chance to support local businesses in Downtown St. Joseph on Saturday as the St. Joseph Dance Arts Center hosts a Downtown Coffee Crawl. The Downtown Coffee Crawl, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a partnership between the St. Joseph Dance Arts Center and 11 local businesses. Participants will have the chance to meet dancers performing in the “American Quartet” ballet while sampling specialty coffee.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
funcheap.com

Clementina Alley Block Party (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Clementina Alley, between Main and Spear Streets (behind MIRA at 280 Spear St.) | 280 Spear St. San Francisco, CA. All are welcome to join residents and businesses of the East Cut in a neighborhood block party celebrating the re-establishment of Clementina Alley. Clementina Alley existed historically until it was wiped off the map with the planning and construction of the Embarcadero Freeway in the late 1950s. Now, this stretch of street has been restored by MIRA for the first time in over 60 years as a pedestrian-friendly, plant-lined, intimate open space.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
wtoc.com

Pembroke to hold Halloween Block Party

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is right around the corner and several counties in the Peach State are celebrating differently. In just a few weeks, local businesses will line the streets of Pembroke for Halloween. The city decided to celebrate the night before because it’s a school night and it may conflict with religious beliefs.
PEMBROKE, GA
theleadernews.com

Fall festival returning to Proctor Park

The annual fall festival at Norhill Heights’ Proctor Park was scrapped last year due to concerns over COVID-19. However, it is back this year and primed for even more fun and fellowship on Halloween night. Community members are invited to the annual Proctor Park Fall Festival from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct....
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Oak Forest turns out for community bike ride

There were leftover event T-shirts the last time Le Tour de Oak Forest was held, in 2019, when an estimated 100 people participated in the community bicycle ride around the neighborhood. So Amar Mohite, this year’s event co-chair along with his wife, Ujari, made a conservative estimate and ordered 130 T-shirts for last weekend’s ride.
CYCLING
nny360.com

Get cozy with these personalized party themes

It’s an understatement to say the last couple of years have been stressful, unpredictable and tumultuous. But if anything, it’s taught us the value of comfort and consistency. And who better to keep us grounded in those things than the people we know — and rely upon? It’s no wonder that in light of this, personalization is one of the more trending ways to entertain these days.
LIFESTYLE
YourErie

Waterford’s ‘Pumpkin Party in the Park’ this Saturday

WATERFORD — Whether they are traditional, sports-themed, spooky or a specific character, pumpkins will carved this weekend in Waterford. On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of Fort LeBoeuf will host the first-ever “Pumpkin Party.” The “Party” is a pumpkin painting contest for all children from the Fort LeBoeuf School District who have registered for the event. […]
WATERFORD, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Block Party benefiting the Children’s Dental Clinic

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Berwyn's Mission Committee is sponsoring a Block Party to benefit the Children’s Dental Clinic. The event is scheduled for Saturday, 10/16/2021 from noon to 4:00 PM. The rain date is 10/23/2021. Our Block Party will have games, activities, food, and live music for our community’s families...
CHARITIES
Rappahannock Record

Dog Gone Dog Show will return to Irvington Saturday

The 19th annual Dog Gone Dog Show will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, at the Irvington Town Commons, 98 King Carter Drive, Irvington. “Be sure to check our Facebook page at awlofthenn for weather updates the morning of the event,” said Animal Welfare League of the Northern Neck (AWL) president Sara Ford. “This is a shine only event and we will need to cancel the morning of the event if it looks like rain is in the forecast.”
IRVINGTON, VA
Red Bluff Daily News

Corning Olive Festival set for Saturday

CORNING — The Corning Chamber of Commerce will present the 74th annual Olive Festival and Car Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. There will be a variety of food trucks, unique craft and retail vendors and informational booths for many of the local and North State non-profit organizations, which will be at Corning Community Park, 1485 Toomes Ave.
CORNING, CA
WLOX

Margaritaville hosts Cruise-In Block Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ drivers filed in and out of Margaritaville Resort throughout the day Tuesday for a Cruise-in Block Party. Chief Marketing Officer Tessy Lambert said it was the largest turnout they have ever seen, with vehicles lining up in the parking lot around 6 a.m.
BILOXI, MS
theleadernews.com

Do dogs enjoy watching TV?

My husband insists on leaving the TV on for the dog. Sometimes we catch the dog watching it, but mostly, it’s just background noise. Can dogs actually enjoy TV? Are there any particular shows that they enjoy more than others?. TV Lovers in Timbergrove. Dear TV Lovers,. You know how...
PETS
yourglenrosetx.com

Lonestar Fireworks Festival set for Saturday

Have a blast at the Lonestar Fireworks Festival — literally. The festival is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Stasey Field on the B Bar S Ranch, 4137 County Road 196, Bluff Dale. The Lonestar Fireworks Festival will feature a minimum of six fireworks displays all choreographed to music, known...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Time Out Global

A delicious block party is happening on the LES this Sunday

Downtown eateries are teaming up for a good cause. On Sunday, October 24, six of New York's most talked about new restaurants will team up to raise money for God's Love We Deliver, with a block party offering some of their best dishes. Lower East Side Italian restaurant Forsythia will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy