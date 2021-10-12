Dog-themed block party set for Saturday

It’s an understatement to say the last couple of years have been stressful, unpredictable and tumultuous. But if anything, it’s taught us the value of comfort and consistency. And who better to keep us grounded in those things than the people we know — and rely upon? It’s no wonder that in light of this, personalization is one of the more trending ways to entertain these days.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO