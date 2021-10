There are several abandoned places in North Dakota – from the long-forgotten about farmhouse and empty towns that once thrived to a few unusual facilities that are no longer in use. One of the most notable, though, is an abandoned sanatorium in North Dakota, which is officially known as the San Haven Sanatorium. It was once a state facility for tuberculosis patients, then for mentally ill patients, before shutting down in the 1990s. Today, the abandoned sanatorium in North Dakota still stands, an empty shell of what it once was with a dark past. Seeing what’s inside the grounds of what is easily one of the creepiest abandoned places in North Dakota is staggering yet fascinating.

