Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Montgomery; Wilson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Elk County in southeastern Kansas Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Northern Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elk City, or 14 miles southwest of Fredonia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Independence, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Altoona, Longton, Elk City, Buffalo, Sycamore, Benedict, New Albany, Buxton, Elk City Lake, Elk City State Park and Hale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH