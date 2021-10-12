CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County sheriff: ‘Under no circumstances will I ever make an employee get vaccinated’

By Carey Cox, The Associated Press
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson released a message on Tuesday, Oct. 12, saying “under no circumstances will I ever make an employee of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office get vaccinated.”

The message comes after he said he has received numerous phone calls and emails about mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for sheriff’s office employees.

“That’s not up to me and that’s their personal choice and it always will be,” Johnson said in the video message. Watch his full message in the video below.

Mandatory vaccinations for employees has been a hot topic in recent weeks. Some see mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as an overreach by the federal government, even though many large employers have already decided on their own to require their workers to get the shot.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines. It was perhaps the most direct challenge yet to Biden’s announcement a month ago that workers at private companies with more than 100 employees would have to get either vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus.

Comments

Sandra Bell
6d ago

I support my sheriff! He has backbone and will support citizens of this community who do not follow this president and his administration who are destroying our country.

Reply
7
u-needpeoplelikeme
6d ago

that's great respecting people's rights .. if you want to get vaccinated that's ok if you don't it's perfect ok ... nobody should be punished for that ..I got my vaccine , then if you die don't cry ... but we need to respect people choice's

Reply
6
nopenotme
6d ago

love it, number 1 cause of death in law enforcement for the last 2 years is Covid. they're defunding themselves 😆 😂 🤣 😅

Reply
8
