CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

USM professor partners with local museum and aquarium for International Sawfish Day Festivities

By Deidra Brisco
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3mfh_0cPJ2kDS00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- International Sawfish Day is celebrated each year on October 17th to focus on the need for sawfish conservation and the importance of sawfish in the oceans.

The biggest concern for these types of rays is entanglements in fishing nets and changes in their habitat forcing the species onto the endangered species list.

Sawfish use their saw extension to detect the heartbeats of prey in the water. They then will slash at fish, and swim down to the bottom and then eat them. They also use their saw extension to defend themselves from predators like bull sharks and crocodiles . A sawfish can get up to as much as 7 meters in length which is bigger than a great white shark.

Found in tropical and subtropical areas. In the US sawfish are historically found in Texas, the Gulf, and the Carolinas. Today the core area sawfish can be found in South and Southwest Florida. As far as Mississippi, Sawfish have been spotted in the Mississippi Sound, and recent encounter reports say they’ve been spotted at Deer island, Bear island and Pascagoula River.

Events this weekend take place at the Natural Science Museum 10-3pm and Mississippi Aquarium in gulf port from 10-4. With Saws on display, life size sawfish puzzle, research being done in Mississippi, kids activities, and sawfish swag.

Encourages citizen scientist, if they catch a Sawfish, to throw it back and report the sighting of them to 844-sawfish. Phillips says the biggest misconception is that people think they will get in trouble if they report it, instead Phillips says they use the reports as a means to locate their habitats and put signs out for education purposes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Stennis Space Center in Mississippi celebrates 60 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Stennis Space Center site in Mississippi is celebrating 60 years. Sixty years ago, NASA officials announced plans to build a site in a lowland corner of south Mississippi to test Apollo Program rocket stages and engines. Since then, Stennis Space Center, which is located near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Community COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A community COVID-19 vaccination event will be held in Natchez on Saturday, October 23. The event will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Minor Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vaccinations will be available for children and adults 12 years or older. For more information, contact 601-446-2443.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Fresh look for Mississippi planetarium before 2023 reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A planetarium in Mississippi’s capital city is undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen at the end of 2023 with a fresh look and more extensive exhibits. This is the first renovation in decades at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in downtown Jackson, the Clarion Ledger reported. Mike Williams, the planetarium manager, said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
Hattiesburg, MS
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

How to be a bellringer for the Salvation Army

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every year, the Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle program raises funds for programs and services to help families in need. This year, the Salvation Army of Jackson is looking for volunteers to ring bells. They will need to know by October 31, if you would like to volunteer. If you are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JMAA to host October Harvest Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) will host the October Harvest Festival. The event will be on October 22 at the old HKS terminal, located at 1635 Airport Drive. There will be safe candy stops and free face masks will be offered. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rescued in Alabama, sea turtle dies at Mississippi Aquarium

A threatened loggerhead sea turtle was found dead Friday at the Mississippi Aquarium, eight days after being accidentally hooked and then rescued at a state park on Alabama’s Gulf Coast. The turtle was brought ashore Oct. 7 and taken to the Alabama-Mississippi state line, where it was turned over to aquarium specialists for expert care. The 97-pound […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson State offering COVID-19 vaccines on Oct. 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders announced free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff, and community members on Tuesday, October 19. The vaccines will be distributed from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6. The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Usm#Oceans#Local Museum#Sawfish
WJTV 12

Country singer Travis Tritt cancels Mississippi concert due to COVID-19 policy

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Country singer Travis Tritt has canceled shows at venues that require masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test. The Tennessean reported the canceled shows were in Muncie, Indiana; Philadelphia, Mississippi; Peoria, Illinois; and Louisville, Kentucky.  “I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) will host the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Jackson. The event will be October 20-22. Hospitality professionals from across the state are expected to attend this year’s event. Motivational speaker Gus Gustafson will open the conference with a powerful and appropriate message entitled “Turning a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven University needs singers for 89th Singing Christmas Tree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University leaders said singers are needed for the 89th Belhaven Singing Christmas Tree. They’ve sent an open invitation to the community to join students, staff, faculty and alumni to help sing at the event. “As the new director of Belhaven’s Singing Christmas Tree, I personally invite you to participate in […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WJTV 12

Veterans receive day of free dental care at McComb office

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi dentist’s office has provided more than $4,500 in free cleanings, teeth whitening and other care to veterans and first responders, to express gratitude for their service. The Enterprise-Journal reported that Dr. Stephanie Ricks and her staff donated their time and services Thursday as part of Freedom Day USA, which encourages businesses […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Power announces broadband partnership with East Mississippi Connect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power and East Mississippi Connect have reached an agreement to expand rural broadband access in underserved areas of Lauderdale and Kemper counties. East Mississippi Connect has agreed to lease dark fiber along Mississippi Power’s transmission lines that run through Kemper and Lauderdale counties to improve rural internet access. According to Mississippi […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

1K+
Followers
683
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy