USM professor partners with local museum and aquarium for International Sawfish Day Festivities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- International Sawfish Day is celebrated each year on October 17th to focus on the need for sawfish conservation and the importance of sawfish in the oceans.

The biggest concern for these types of rays is entanglements in fishing nets and changes in their habitat forcing the species onto the endangered species list.

Sawfish use their saw extension to detect the heartbeats of prey in the water. They then will slash at fish, and swim down to the bottom and then eat them. They also use their saw extension to defend themselves from predators like bull sharks and crocodiles . A sawfish can get up to as much as 7 meters in length which is bigger than a great white shark.

Found in tropical and subtropical areas. In the US sawfish are historically found in Texas, the Gulf, and the Carolinas. Today the core area sawfish can be found in South and Southwest Florida. As far as Mississippi, Sawfish have been spotted in the Mississippi Sound, and recent encounter reports say they’ve been spotted at Deer island, Bear island and Pascagoula River.

Events this weekend take place at the Natural Science Museum 10-3pm and Mississippi Aquarium in gulf port from 10-4. With Saws on display, life size sawfish puzzle, research being done in Mississippi, kids activities, and sawfish swag.

Encourages citizen scientist, if they catch a Sawfish, to throw it back and report the sighting of them to 844-sawfish. Phillips says the biggest misconception is that people think they will get in trouble if they report it, instead Phillips says they use the reports as a means to locate their habitats and put signs out for education purposes.

