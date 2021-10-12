CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

One-on-one with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

By Thao Ta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwxkK_0cPJ2jKj00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – In a one-on-one interview with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, 12 News talked to him about education, medical marijuana and money coming into Mississippi from the COVID-19 stimulus.

Hosemann acknowledged the nation’s teacher shortage and what the future looks like to support educators in the state.

MEC’s Hobnob Mississippi will be in person for 2021

“We’re going to continue to march up the ladder, where we realize how that important that person (teacher) is to the future of Mississippi,” said Hosemann.

Question: What is your priority there with teacher pay?

Hosemann: Well, it’s time to raise the teacher compensation.

Hosemann: For a number of years, we have been progressing on graduation rates and other things, and this year we took a dip.

Question: Why is the legislature, some would say, been so slow to adequately fill the fund over the last several years?

Hosemann: Well, we started by giving teachers pay raise last year. now I thought in my first year, I thought we would get through that without any problem. but there’s just a slow recognition of the most important person in Mississippi long-term… it’s not an elected official. it’s that teacher sitting in front of that child.

Teacher pay was raised last year. Hosemann said teacher pay will boost again this year, along with Pre-K funding.

Lawmakers face redistricting reality: Mississippi’s non-white population is growing

The legislature also plans to have an infrastructure bill whether the federal government comes through or not.

In regards to a special session for medical marijuana looming, that’s a matter of when. Governor Tate Reeves said he will call a session, but he has not said when.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Candidates for Hinds County sheriff to debate at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County sheriff candidates. The debate will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26 at the College of Business’ Pittman Auditorium. The debate is free and open to the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) will host the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Jackson. The event will be October 20-22. Hospitality professionals from across the state are expected to attend this year’s event. Motivational speaker Gus Gustafson will open the conference with a powerful and appropriate message entitled “Turning a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Analysis: Ex-lawmaker argues for Mississippi abortion limits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold abortion restrictions that he helped put into state law. Gipson is a Republican and was a state representative and chairman of the House Judiciary B Committee in 2018 when he co-sponsored a bill to ban most abortions after […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson State offering COVID-19 vaccines on Oct. 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders announced free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff, and community members on Tuesday, October 19. The vaccines will be distributed from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6. The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

State school board association denounces national group’s request for federal assistance to protect educators

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The Mississippi School Board Association is making it known it had no part in the National School Board Association’s request for federal assistance to protect school board members, students and educators from threats and harassment over issues such as mask-wearing and critical race theory. The Mississippi School Board Association (MSBA) […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 plead not guilty to Mississippi voter raffle charge

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A city council member and a local Democratic leader in Mississippi have pleaded not guilty to a charge accusing them of violating a state law against raffles to encourage voting. Tupelo City Council Member Nettie Davis and Charles Penson, chairman of the Democratic municipal executive committee, entered the pleas Friday to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hinds County sheriff’s race is two weeks away

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – November 2nd is election day for Hinds County, and there will soon be a new sheriff and constable. Crime is the number one thing pulling many out to vote this time around. Some said they believe there is a candidate that will do the things they feel are most important […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

1,278 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,278 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 499,838 with 9,957 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Tate Reeves
WJTV 12

Community COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A community COVID-19 vaccination event will be held in Natchez on Saturday, October 23. The event will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Minor Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vaccinations will be available for children and adults 12 years or older. For more information, contact 601-446-2443.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Stennis Space Center in Mississippi celebrates 60 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Stennis Space Center site in Mississippi is celebrating 60 years. Sixty years ago, NASA officials announced plans to build a site in a lowland corner of south Mississippi to test Apollo Program rocket stages and engines. Since then, Stennis Space Center, which is located near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hinds County supervisors pass motion to give employees relief money

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Monday to give county employees COVID relief money. The incentive program was created to award those who’ve received their COVID-19 vaccination and can provide proof. Hinds County administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said it is also a way to encourage employees to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuits filed against City of Jackson over drinking water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawsuits have been filed against the City of Jackson and other former and current government officials due to the city’s drinking water. The lawsuits claim the city’s water had become contaminated with toxic lead. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are all children living in Jackson. They are seeking damages for […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Mec#Hobnob Mississippi
WJTV 12

Fresh look for Mississippi planetarium before 2023 reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A planetarium in Mississippi’s capital city is undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen at the end of 2023 with a fresh look and more extensive exhibits. This is the first renovation in decades at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in downtown Jackson, the Clarion Ledger reported. Mike Williams, the planetarium manager, said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Report: Jackson dumped 6B gallons of partly treated sewage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city dumped more than 6 billion gallons (22.7 billion liters) of partly treated sewage into a river in 2020, seven years after signing a federal court agreement to clean up its act, court records show. The records also show sewer overflows in Jackson released more than 523,000 gallons (nearly […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

AAA: Mississippi gas prices up more than 18 cents since Sept. 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The average price of regular unleaded gas in Mississippi has risen more than 18 cents per gallon since September 2021, according to AAA. The average price in Mississippi on Tuesday was $2.99 a gallon. In Jackson, the average was around $3.00, while the average price in Hattiesburg was $3.02. The state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

ICC college dean indicted in multi-million dollar workforce development fraud case

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced two people were indicted for defrauding the state’s Workforce Enhancement Training (WET) program. Special agents with the Auditor’s Office delivered demand letters to Eureda “Edie” Washington, Joe Lowder and two other individuals – Jennifer and David Schock. The Schocks do not face criminal […]
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WJTV 12

MDOT reminds neighbors of free resources during Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared October 18-22, 2021, as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there are free resources for neighbors to ensure they stay safe of the roads during severe weather. “Mississippians are no stranger to severe weather; this year […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

1K+
Followers
683
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy