All hands on deck as Steelers try to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster

When Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton missed Sunday’s game, replacing him wasn’t a one-man job.

In some form or fashion, James Pierre, Arthur Maulet, Tre Norwood, Karl Joseph, Miles Killebrew and even linebacker Robert Spillane — as coach Mike Tomlin would say — “threw their hand into the pile” to compensate for the loss of the versatile Sutton from the secondary.

A similar situation will be true on offense to make up for the absence for their most versatile wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“When you talking about losing a guy like JuJu and how he functions in the framework of our offense,” Tomlin said Tuesday, “usually you’re talking about multiple people assuming the role in some form of fashion.”

For the Steelers, that likely means increased workloads for James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White. Modified roles for Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. A possible promotion for a practice-squad receiver, and a new man on the roster at the position.

Tuesday’s signing of former Chicago Bears second-round pick Anthony Miller adds another proven veteran to the mix as the Steelers work to sort out the position after Smith-Schuster undergoes surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Tomlin said Smith-Schuster will be placed on the injured reserve list.

“I’m sorry for JuJu and appreciative for him and the spirit that he brings, the effort that he brings and the quality of his play,” Tomlin said. “But that’s what makes football the ultimate team game. We will be calling on a number of people to bridge the gap in the short and long term in terms of bringing what he provides.”

The Steelers’ longest-tenured receiver, Smith-Schuster most often played in the slot the past two seasons. The slot is the specialty of the 5-foot-11, 199-pound Miller, who had 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons but caught only five passes over two games with the Houston Texans this year before being released last week. In July, Houston acquired Miller via a swap of late-round picks.

The Steelers immediately designated Miller as one of their protected practice-squad players, shielding him from being poached by another team. That provides evidence the Steelers perhaps view Miller as a viable candidate to play as soon as Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

But Claypool also has excelled in the slot role in limited use. He had a season-long 59-yard reception and an 18-yard touchdown catch while running out of the slot during Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos after Smith-Schuster left the game.

“Not anybody can just do that,” Johnson said of Claypool, “go across the middle and get smacked like that. He comes down with the ball. He takes pride in that.”

Washington reportedly asked for a trade over the summer, unhappy with his role as No. 4 on the depth chart. The absence of Smith-Schuster will require more opportunities and production from Washington.

“James is a professional and a quality dude and teammate,” Tomlin said. “He’s always ready. He’s always working. He’s low-to-no maintenance. I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a player and as a man.”

White made an impression during training camp as a former undrafted first-year player. In his first year with the organization, White’s football intelligence impressed his new teammates — three-year veteran Johnson said he has gone to White with questions about plays or schemes.

“Cody is capable of making plays, getting open,” Johnson said. “He knows the whole offense. He can play anywhere.”

Miller joins Tyler Vaughns and Steven Sims as receivers on the practice squad. As an undrafted rookie from Southern Cal, Vaughns is probably a longer-term project. The 24-year-old Sims appeared in 28 games the past two seasons for Washington, making 61 catches. Like Miller, Sims thrives in the slot and also was on the Steelers’ practice-squad protected list this week. That could indicate Miller and Sims are competing for a roster call-up Sunday.

If not, maybe Claypool plays in the slot with Washington on the outside. Perhaps White steps into a new role. Or McCloud graduates from gadget-play specialist to more traditional usage.

Most likely, it’ll be a combination of all (or, at least, many) of the above.

“We will work at that division of labor (during the week’s practice) and gain an understanding of who does what well,” Tomlin said, “and position those guys to be positive contributors to our efforts so we get a JuJu-like production day from whoever is occupying that space.”