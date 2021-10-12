CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrack-focused upgrades imbue the Mustang with greater precision, without compromising its charm. Enjoy it while you can. Ask anyone at Ford and they’ll tell you there’s plenty of life left in the Mustang yet - but given the firm has promised its entire European line-up will be available as a plug-in hybrid or full EV by 2026, you can’t help feeling time is running out for the naturally aspirated V8. Best make sure this latest pony car is a corker, then.

Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
Fox News

The new Ford Mustang Stealth is easy to spot

You can get the 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth in any color, as long as its black … or grey or blue. The new appearance package for turbocharged four-cylinder coupes includes black wheels, badging and mirror caps plus clear tail lights borrowed from the recently introduced Ice White, which will sit alongside it in showrooms as its pony car polar opposite.
Robb Report

First Drive: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Brings Attitude and Edge to Track-Inspired Performance

Following last year’s debut of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, Ford has now unleashed the GT that, like its namesake muscle-car counterpart, offers more power and track-inspired performance. Despite protests from some hardcore fans that “this isn’t a Mustang,” the Mach-E GT (starting at $59,995) brings more attitude and edge to a vehicle that designers and engineers honed for the present-day customer who needs sport-utility functionality, but doesn’t want to burn gas. The GT version uses the extended battery pack from the standard Mach-E and the larger motor on both axles (found only on the rear of the latter vehicle) for...
Roanoke Times

2021 Shadow Black Ford Mustang EcoBoost

Shadow Black 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost RWD 6-Speed Manual EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - Retail Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 11/01/2021.
Benzinga

Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Monday it sold and produced more Mustang Mach-Es in September compared to a month ago. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold 1,578 Mustang Mach-Es in September, up 9% compared to the 1,448 units sold in August, but the numbers are still below the peak hit three months ago; the sales of the all-electric crossover reached 2,854 units in July.
Ars Technica

The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT finally lives up to its famous name

SAUSALITO, Calif.—In the grand scheme of things, the names that automakers give their cars aren't really important. And yet, almost two years after it was first revealed, some people are still upset that Ford decided to call its new electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E. It probably didn't help that Ford focused its attention on the longer-range Mach-E at first rather than a car that would live up to the image of the Mustang as the people's sports car.
Top Speed

2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special

For the first time is will be available with the GT Performance Package and will offer a new signature appearance to commemorate the 1968 California. Customers can place their orders for the California later in 2021, with the first deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. What’s special about...
CarBuzz.com

Blame The Feds For 2022 Ford Mustang V8 Downgrade

First, the good news: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are both returning for the 2022 model year. America's best-selling muscle car's naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 engine is still with us. Now, the not-so-good news: both trims will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque. Sources have...
MotorBiscuit

Why Will the 2022 Ford Mustang Have Less Horsepower?

The same thing started happening in the 1970s. As emissions became a bigger deal, and with the gas shortages and higher insurance premiums for big horsepower, the car companies started trimming it back. Now it is happening again and for similar reasons. For 2022, Ford will detune the Mustang. The...
thecharlottepost.com

State of shock: Mustang Mach E electrifies Ford’s pony car experience

The Mustang Mach E is the pony car’s first electric version and Ford's first all-electric automobile. Electric vehicles are not for everyone. My week with Ford’s spectacular Mustang Mach E proved that to me. I also learned that with careful choosing, this Mach E could be for me and many...
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

The Seat Leon needs no introduction, having transformed the Spanish brand almost 10 years ago by offering a brilliant package that many favoured over the trusty Volkswagen Golf, with which it shares a platform. Now in its fourth generation, the model has been the maker’s UK top-seller for the past few years.
Roanoke Times

2021 Silver Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Iconic Silver Metallic 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.2L V8. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2022 Tesla Model Y video review: EV crossover driven in UK

The Tesla Model Y is an SUV/crossover variant of the world's best selling EV, the Model 3. Based on the same platform as the Model 3 but around six inches taller and a little longer, the Tesla Model Y will go on UK sale early in 2022, priced from £54,990 for the Model Y Long Range, as tested here.
Green Car Reports

Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive, Mirai 845-mile range claim, social cost of Uber and Lyft: Today’s Car News

Toyota claims its Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell sedan can cover 845 miles—in a special use case. Researchers see a lot of social costs of “deadhead miles” from Uber and Lyft. We get some time behind the wheel of the performance version of the Mach-E electric SUV. And Ford is deploying “charge angels” to spot-check charging infrastructure. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
CNET

Ford sending Mach-E driving Charge Angels to fix EV chargers

Anyone who's spent a significant amount of time living with a battery electric vehicle knows the pain of rocking up to your local plug-in station only to find it's busted and you can't charge. It doesn't happen as often as it used to, but it's still a huge bummer and a massive inconvenience when it does. Ford wants to make that pain a thing of the past by dispatching the Charge Angels -- employees who drive around in instrumented Mustang Mach-E SUVs, testing and fixing broken chargers wherever they are.
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot Vehicle Boasts GT Powertrain

Back in September, the Michigan State Police (MSP) announced a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E police pilot vehicle had passed the department’s tests, becoming the very first all-electric vehicle to do so, even though the automaker has not formally announced plans to build a police-specific version of its EV crossover. Regardless, at least one U.S. police department and a handful of UK-based agencies are expressing interest in a Ford Mustang Mach-E police vehicle, and that interest only figures to grow now that MSP has published its test results.
