Vaccine efficiency decline linked to delta variant and lax COVID-19 protocols, study finds

WHEC TV-10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Once the delta variant showed up, vaccine efficiency took a hit. Doctors from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) say as more vaccines got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stamp of approval, COVID-19 protection protocols took a back seat. New research from the NYSDOH shows masks might be around longer than we think. More and more people were getting the vaccine around the time delta came knocking, but before the vaccines, you couldn't go anywhere without a mask or you were in lockdown.

www.whec.com

