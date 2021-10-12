CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspended Trump Appointee: Pentagon Is Keeping My Job in Limbo

By Blake Montgomery
 7 days ago
A top Pentagon official appointed by former President Donald Trump sued Tuesday over her suspension from the Defense Department, alleging that it is stalling her return and that she has not been allowed to respond to the allegations that led her to be barred from the department for five months now. Katie Arrington was chief information security officer for the acquisition and sustainment office of the Defense Department, but her superiors notified her on May 11 that “her security clearance for access to classified information is being suspended.” The reason: “A reported Unauthorized Disclosure of Classified Information and subsequent removal of access by the National Security Agency.” Since then, Arrington says, she has had no chance to respond to the allegations and the Pentagon has not made any moves toward completing its investigation of the suspected intel leak. Arrington claims she has been deprived of “procedural and substantive due process.” The Pentagon did not offer comment on the suit.

