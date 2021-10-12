Mims man who gave away food called recipients 'zombies from a cult religion'

Vandalism. A city employee called police for the documentation of graffiti, found at the racketball courts of a local park. This was not the first time this had taken place. The previous day, police were called to document the exact same graffiti on a concrete wall: "3D-type 'S' letters," the word "sex" and right beside it, the statement, "Stop painting over art," according to the incident report. Another statement, this one crudely denouncing racism and including an anti-police slur, was also found at the scene in black marker.