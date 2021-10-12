CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer Consulting launches environment monitoring system for electron microscopes

By Heather Hall
 7 days ago

Detecting stray magnetic fields, vibrations and other disturbances in the lab is very important for electron microscope applications since these can all negatively affect image quality and resolution. Based on customer feedback – especially from the semiconductor industry – Spicer Consulting Limited has developed the SC28 monitoring system to provide continuous measurements of the magnetic fields and vibrations in all three axes, as well as acoustics, temperature and humidity. The system’s software automatically records the live data and saves it to date-stamped files, making long-term monitoring of the lab seamless and easy. It can also be used as an alarm system to flag any issues, constantly comparing the measured environmental readings to the microscope specifications or user-determined thresholds, sending an error report if a parameter is out of specification. This provides EM operators with complete peace of mind for the long-term stability of their instrumentation.

