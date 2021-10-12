CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

GoFundMe created to compensate photographers helping shoot weddings after Glasser Images closure

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC8Dl_0cPJ0ezW00

A GoFundMe has been created to help compensate photographers stepping in to shoot weddings after the sudden Glasser Images closure on Oct. 7.

The fundraiser, created by Anne Cleary with White Lace Bridal, says the “gracious offers” from local photographers to help shoot weddings for free or low cost shouldn’t go unnoticed.

At publishing time, they’ve raised $1,555. The goal is $25,000.

Glasser Images owner issues statement, says closing business is ‘extremely heart wrenching’

Cleary says the money raised will be split among photographers and videographers.

“This concept more than likely won’t be able to completely fund the services from these generous creatives, but we hope to be able to give them some kind of portion of their regular rates for their good deed,” the GoFundMe says.

To learn more or donate, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Attorney for Glasser Images talks with VNL

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Just before 6 p.m. Friday, an apology from Jack Glasser, along with the contact information for his new attorney Tim O’Keeffe of Fargo, was released. O’Keefe tells us Jack Glasser reached out to him this afternoon, and right now O’Keefe is ‘just trying...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Charity#Glasser Images
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Native Shares Glasser Images Story, Photos Lost

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Johnny and Crystal Thompson are just one of many sharing their experiences and how the abrupt closing of Glasser Images in Bismarck has affected them. The Bismarck-based photography company has been faced with more than 175 complaints after the business closed its doors, leaving some customers...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Newlyweds Fight to Get Wedding Photos from Glasser Images

Last week, Bismarck-based photography company, Glasser Images abruptly closed its doors. As a result, customers have lost money, photographers/videographers, and photos. Bismarck couple, Crystal Brunner-Thompson and her new husband, Johnny Thompson, are among the many people who are left in shock after the devastating news. Crystal and Johnny lost thousands...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Photographer Deletes Entire Wedding Shoot Because They Wouldn’t Feed Him

After working for a full day, this guy just wanted a break. But when his request was denied, did he take things way too far? This story first popped up on Reddit a little while back, and now has many people across the internet talking. What would you have done in this situation? Could there have been another way to handle it? Or did these stingy hosts get what they deserved? Keep reading.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fstoppers

6 Essential Groom Preparation Shots for Wedding Photographers

A lot of wedding photography education focuses on the images of the ceremony and reception, and while those are, of course, quite important, the preparation photos can provide treasured memories of the big day. Part of those are the groom preparation shots, and this helpful video tutorial will show you six essential looks that you will want to remember for your next wedding.
PHOTOGRAPHY
kvrr.com

Attorney: Plan In Place To Help Customers of Glasser Images

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Couples left high and dry by the sudden closure of Bismarck-based Glasser Images are getting some good news. A Fargo-based attorney for the company says they have developed a plan to get wedding photos and videos that have been already shot into the hands of customers and have sub-contractors ready to cover future reservations.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Bisman Community Food Co-op hosts German soup cook off fundraiser

Bismarck community members are helping benefit a local soup kitchen in a little friendly competition. The Bisman Community Food Co-op hosted a German soup cook-off Saturday, giving participants a chance to vote on the best-tasting bowl. The different soup options in the contest included Rueben soup, and garlic and mashed potato soup, to name a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

439
Followers
302
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy