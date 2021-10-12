CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros Advance To AL Championship Series For 5th Straight Year, Pummel White Sox 10-1

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again.

Led by their October-tested stars, the Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year.

Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDytC_0cPJ0PhV00
Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a 3-run home run during the 9th inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

“We don’t get tired of this moment,” Correa said. “They’re special, and we perform our best when October comes.”

Correa and Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros bounced back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball.

Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

Next up for Altuve and company is Game 1 of the ALCS against former Astros bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Houston.

The Red Sox eliminated Tampa Bay with a 6-5 victory in Game 4 on Monday night.

“We’re playing another good team,” Altuve said.

It’s Houston’s second ALCS under 72-year-old manager Dusty Baker, whose club got the best of 77-year-old Chicago skipper Tony La Russa.

Baker replaced A.J. Hinch, who was fired in the fallout from the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal that also resulted in a one-year ban for Cora.

A testy La Russa argued with umpire Tom Hallion after he felt Houston reliever Kendall Graveman hit reigning AL MVP José Abreu intentionally with two out in the eighth. Abreu was plunked 22 times during the regular season.

“There is a character choice there that they should answer for,” La Russa said. “Stupid, too.

“I’ll be interested to see if they admit it. If they don’t admit it, then they’re very dishonest.”

Baker, who has sparred with La Russa in the past, said his team did not throw at Abreu intentionally.

“There was no reason for us to hit Abreu,” Baker said. “He hadn’t done anything to us.”

Gavin Sheets connected for Chicago, becoming the third rookie in franchise history to homer in a postseason game.

But Carlos Rodón was knocked out in the third inning of his first start since Sept. 29, and the AL Central champions left eight runners on base.

The White Sox also lost in the first round of the 2020 playoffs, dropping two of three in Oakland.

Before this year, the franchise had never made consecutive postseason appearances.

“It was a fun ride. Ended a little short,” Rodón said.

The Astros are looking for the franchise’s second championship after winning it all in 2017, a title that still evokes a strong reaction around the game after the team was punished for using electronics to steal signs.

The crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field chanted “Cheater! Cheater!” at times during the two games in Chicago, and White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied late Sunday night that Houston may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2.

But the Astros, used to dealing with boos since fans returned to the stands this season, brushed it all off.

“We’ve been constantly bombarded by negatives, especially on the road,” Baker said. “But these guys, they come to play and they love each other.”

Correa put Houston ahead to stay with his two-out double in the third, pulling Rodón’s high 0-2 fastball into left.

The Astros loaded the bases on two walks and a fastball that hit Altuve, drawing a round of cheers from the crowd of 40,170.

Correa pointed to his left wrist and then pounded his chest and yelled “It’s my time!” as he stood on second after the big hit in his 67th career postseason game.

“You know what time it is, baby. It’s October,” Correa said after the victory. “So yeah, I was happy with that.”

That was it for Rodón, who was limited down the stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue.

Running his fastball into the upper 90s again after another extended break, the left-hander was charged with two runs and three hits in his first career playoff start.

“He gave us everything he had,” La Russa said.

Houston added three more in the fourth for a 5-1 lead. Kyle Tucker singled and swiped second and third — the latter without a throw — before coming home on Martín Maldonado’s first hit of the series.

Bregman drove in Maldonado and Altuve with his two-out double on a 3-0 pitch from Garrett Crochet.

The left-handed reliever then struck out the lefty-batting Yordan Alvarez, ending the inning.

The big hits by Correa and Bregman supplied more than enough offense for Lance McCullers Jr., who departed with right forearm tightness after four effective innings. Yimi García got three outs for the win.

Asked if he was worried about his health, McCullers said: “I don’t know, we’ll find out, we’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

Altuve punctuated Houston’s big day with his 19th career postseason homer, a three-run shot off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks in the ninth.

“We’ve been here five times,” Altuve said. “And we just try to pass it on to the guys who are getting here for the first time.”

Sheets’ drive in the second bounced off the top of the wall and over. Astros center fielder Jake Meyers crashed into the wall trying to make a leaping grab, and then departed with left shoulder discomfort.

The White Sox lost their center fielder when Luis Robert left with right leg tightness before the Astros batted in the seventh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6kXM_0cPJ0PhV00
Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates as the Astros defeat the Chicago White Sox 10-1 to win Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Astros won the American League Division Series 3-1 and will advance to the American League Championship Series. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

McCullers shines as Astros beat White Sox 6-1 in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. was terrific. Yordan Alvarez delivered, and Jose Altuve scored on a nifty slide. The Houston Astros sure love October. McCullers pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning, and the Astros beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1 of their AL Division Series on Thursday.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Who will win the best-of-5 AL Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros? Our matchups and predictions.

The Chicago White Sox — who made the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history — will open the playoffs against the Houston Astros. So who has the edge in the best-of-five American League Division Series that starts Thursday? White Sox vs. Astros: ALDS schedule with times and TV 10 defining moments for the White Sox, from Eloy Jiménez’s spring training injury to ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Yimi García
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Homer
Person
Tom Hallion
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Martín Maldonado
Daily Herald

A capsule look at the White Sox-Astros playoff series

Record: 93-69. Playoff Entry: AL Central champion. Manager: Tony La Russa (first season of second stint with team). Projected Rotation: RHP Lance Lynn (11-6, 2.69 ERA, 176 Ks in 157 IP), RHP Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.53, 201 Ks in 178 2/3 IP), RHP Dylan Cease (13-7, 3.91, 226 Ks in 165 2/3 IP), LHP Carlos RodÃ³n (13-5, 2.37, 185 Ks in 132 2/3 IP).
MLB
Daily Herald

How they fared: Recapping the 2021 season series between White Sox and Astros

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of their American League division series. In advance of that highly anticipated matchup, a Chicago sports pessimist might point out that the Astros beat the Sox five straight times this season. But an optimist would counter that the Sox triumphed in the last two contests.
MLB
Sun-Journal

ALDS: Astros open series with 6-1 win over White Sox

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. was terrific. Yordan Alvarez delivered, and Jose Altuve scored on a nifty slide. Game 2: Chicago White Sox (Giolito) at Houston Astros (Valdez), 2:07 p.m., MLB Network. NLDS. Game 1: Atlanta Braves (Morton) at Milwaukee Brewers (Burnes), 4:37 p.m., TBS. Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros pummel Lance Lynn in White Sox’ Game 1 loss

HOUSTON – White Sox center fielder Luis Robert strode to his left, on an angle toward in the infield dirt, but there was no way he could get to the ground ball in time to prevent the inevitable: a comfortable Astros lead. In what would become a 6-1 Astros victory...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros Advance To#Pummel White Sox#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Chicago White Sox#Al Division Series#Alcs#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2021 American League Division Series Game 1: White Sox vs. Astros, Red Sox vs. Rays

BCB’s Sara Sanchez will have a deep dive into the rosters and numbers for all four American League division series teams coming up shortly, but I wanted you to have today’s information now. Please check out Sara’s article when it posts!. Here’s all the information you will need for today’s...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
chatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats (ALDS Game 4): Astros 10, White Sox 1

Welp, it was fun while it lasted. The White Sox fell to the Astros and have been eliminated from the postseason. The energy was drained, Cane Guy was possibly hexed by a higher power, and the offense and fantastic pitching we’ve seen all season were MIA. Tony La Russa’s “Hall of Fame” postseason and bullpen management that was promised was left somewhere in St. Louis, as well.
MLB
South Side Sox

Astros Defeat White Sox 10-1 to Clinch ALDS

For the second straight game, the White Sox had their backs against the wall, as they needed a win to extend their season. On Sunday, the South Siders battled back after falling into an early 5-1 deficit. However, this time around, when going up 5-1 the Astros kept their feet on the gas, and ran away with a one-sided win.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Astros rout White Sox to earn fifth straight trip to ALCS

CHICAGO — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. Led by their October-tested infielders, the Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and Houston eliminated the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Astros Advance to Face Red Sox in ALCS After Beating White Sox 10-1 in ALDS Game 4

The Houston Astros have reached the American League Championship Series for the fifth consecutive year after their 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. After Monday's rainout, the Astros used Game 1 starter Lance McCullers Jr. with a chance to close out the ALDS. The right-hander spun a gem in his first outing against the White Sox with 6.2 shutout innings in a 6-1 win.
MLB
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
79K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy