Katie Lee is no stranger to viewers of Food Network. Per her website, Lee is one of the hosts of "The Kitchen," which first made its television debut in 2014 and earned her an Emmy in 2017. She also hosts Cooking Channel's "Beach Bites with Katie Lee," has served as a judge on Food Network's annual "Halloween Baking Championship," and makes regular appearances on "Beat Bobby Flay." Lee also hosts two digital series for Food Network, "Katie Lee Eats Meat, in Sweats," and "What Would Katie Eat?" Lee has also carved out a niche as a sought-after guest on such daytime talks shows as "Rachael Ray," and "Today." In fact, she's a regular contributor to the latter, demonstrates her unique and flavorful recipes.

