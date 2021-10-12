CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Edens Zero Creator Cozies Up Rebecca With New Sketch

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdens Zero's creator is cozying up Rebecca Bluegarden for the Fall with a fun new sketch! The debut anime adaptation of Hiro Mashima's newest series ended its run in Japan along with the rest of the Summer 2021 anime schedule, and while there has still yet to be any word on whether or not there will be more anime in the future, fans are still looking forward to seeing what could come next. This is especially true given the first season of the series introduced fans to Mashima's newest central crew of characters such as his newest main heroine, Rebecca.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Inks First Colored Sketch of a Fan-Favorite Character

One of the biggest new characters introduced in the current storyline of My Hero Academia hasn't received a name yet, but the creator of the Shonen franchise, Kohei Horikoshi, has revealed a new sketch of the "fox lady" that confirms what color she is. With her appearances in the manga being entirely in black and white, fans were wondering what color her fur was and what the woman who was saved by a decidedly different version of Deku following the War Arc looked like with a coat of ink placed onto her character, as she has yet to appear in the anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Honors Newest Volume Release With Lady Nagant Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator honored the release of the newest volume of the manga series with a cool new sketch featuring new fan favorites like Lady Nagant! The Final Act of the series has spent the last few months wrapped in one of the most tumultuous times in the series thus far, but even with all of the chaos breaking out, there have been a few new standouts that have been introduced to the series. These two have taken over the fandom despite only being featured in a few chapters and in such a short time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Avatar Stars Roast Each Other in New Video

Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return in some big ways in the future, not just with Paramount bringing back the universe via its newly created Avatar Studios, but with Netflix's live-action series which will retell the first series that made the franchise so beloved among fans. With Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko being played by Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu respectively, it seems that the chemistry between the cast is already present as the latter two young actors are already playfully burning one another online as they answer fan questions.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gets Hairy With Yukako

This December, anime fans will be introduced to the first female protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who harbors the Stand of Stone Free, and fans are taking a stroll down memory lane to honor some of the other female characters of the franchise to date. While not first appearing as a hero, the young high schooler Yukako from Diamond Is Unbreakable was definitely one of the most noteworthy characters in the history of Hirohiko Araki's franchise, mostly thanks to some of her terrifying behavior in relation to her future boyfriend Koichi.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Person
Hiro Mashima
ComicBook

One Piece Fans Spot Yamato's Biggest Design Issue

Yamato has easily become one of the biggest new characters introduced in One Piece's War For Wano Arc, so it's no surprise that when the offspring of Kaido was brought into the world of the anime adaptation, fans took a keen eye to make sure that the warrior using the name "Kozuki Oden" was living up to the source material. Unfortunately, it would seem that the anime left out a key trait to Yamato, that most wouldn't have originally seen when it came to comparing his design from the manga to the anime series.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser: ‘Lost Session’ of Netflix’s Live-Action Reimagining Has Style to Spare

November 19 can’t come quickly enough for fans of the legendary anime series “Cowboy Bebop.” That’s the date Netflix has set for its live-action reimagining, starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda. And to get fans extra-hyped, the streamer has just dropped a new teaser that’s also a “Lost Session” from the series (which, in both its original and live-action form, called its episodes “sessions”). That it’s a “Lost Session” means that this is indeed a standalone episode, even if running just a cool two minutes, 40 seconds. Directed by Greg Jardin, this is not, in fact, footage from forthcoming...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Hypes Up New 'Revelation' Episodes

Kevin Smith is hyping up the next slate of new episodes coming in Part 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation! Mattel Television and Netflix's new take on the famous 1980s animated franchise made its debut earlier this year, and fans saw how the new series shaped up its new take on the various characters from Eternia. Serving as showrunner for the new series, Kevin Smith has been taking every opportunity to hype fans about what they could expect to see from this new entry. Now that the release date for Part 2 of the series has been revealed, Smith has taken to Twitter to hype up fans for this next batch of episodes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Japanese Anime#Sketches#Edens Zero
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys: The Series Brings Its Manga to an End

Pokemon Journeys has been one of the biggest anime season of the franchise to date, following Ash Ketchum after he wins his first Pokemon League tournament and giving him an interesting new partner in Goh. With the series continuing to see the two young trainers expand their rosters as they move closer to once again battling the trainers of the Galar Region, including the head of the crop in Galar's champion Leon, but it seems as though the manga that coincided with the television series is set to come to a close later this fall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Debuts New Movie Ticket Key Art

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises since it first hit the scene via the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, with the first season only solidifying its popularity when it was released by Studio MAPPA, the animation studio responsible for the likes of Attack On Titan's final season and the upcoming Chainsaw Man adaptation. Now, with the prequel film JuJutsu Kaisen 0 fast approaching when it comes to its release in Japan, with a release date of December 24th, the series has revealed key art for specialized movie tickets featuring the biggest players of the prequel.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Spoilers Have Fans and Disney Pleading for Discretion

Marvel's Eternals held its first big press screenings early this week, including the big Hollywood premiere which revealed the full secrets of the film. However, when Disney and Marvel Studios invited select press to see Eternals, they did so with the assumption that they were bringing a secure crowd to the event. However, that's turned out not to be the case at all, as it turns out that members of the press - including some of the biggest outlets in the industry - ended up dropping major spoilers about Eternals and its apparently game-changing post-credits scenes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Will Demon Slayer's Season 2 Break Delay Its New Arc?

Demon Slayer is pushing ahead with season two these days, and all eyes are on the series to see how it goes. As you can imagine, the pressure is on the team to deliver. As it turns out, the show is doing fabulously by fans, and many are waiting on its second arc to go live. But with a break on the horizon, will the show have to delay its big launch?
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Black Clover Unleashes Yuno's New Type of Magic

Black Clover sees Yuno unleash a new type of magic with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The Spade Kingdom saga has reached the climax of its third fateful fight against the Dark Triad as Yuno has been pushed to the brink as he struggles against Zenon Zogratis. Although it seemed like all of Yuno's training would be enough to take on the Zogratis sibling, it was soon revealed to be far less than he thought as Zenon unleashed a whole new level of his devil's power. But there was some hope to be had.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Teases the Comeback of One Iconic Location

It has been a hot minute since the Boruto anime took time away from its main story, but fans knew that had to change. With Isshiki dealt with for now, Boruto Uzumaki is processing all that was revealed during the battle, and the secrets aren't done. After all, the hero is about to come face-to-face with a rare location in the Naruto Universe, but fans of the original series will know it well.
COMICS
ComicBook

#SaveDaredevil Trends Again on Third Birthday of Daredevil Season Three

Three years ago Tuesday, the third season of Daredevil was released on Netflix. What spun out of that is the highest-rated season of programming ever released by Marvel Television, and a massive fan movement to #SaveDaredevil after the streamer unceremoniously cancelled the show after its last batch of episodes was released.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Surprising Netflix Series On Track to Beat Queen's Gambit as Most-Watched Limited Series

One Netflix series is on track to beat The Queen's Gambit as the most-watched limited series on the platform. No, it's not Squid Game. Maid is a series that stars Margaret Qualley and Andie McDowell. The drama has captivated 67 million households as told by Netflix. October saw the show get off the ground and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Sex/Life and Stranger Things had similar performances according to estimates and those two have serious fanbases that viewers know about. Showrunner Molly Smith Metzler helped adapt Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive. Also performing above expectations are Money Heist and Sex Education. Netflix has had a lot to celebrate this month as it announced that streaming numbers will be available to the viewing public. They talked about it in a letter to investors.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Leaves Tanjiro in Deadly Trap

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has left Tanjiro Kamado and the others in a deadly trap with the cliffhanger from Season 2's newest episode! Now that Tanjiro and the others have boarded the Mugen Train officially with the second episode, Season 2 of the anime is now running at full steam as the Mugen Train arc (previously covered in the events of the Mugen Train feature film) is now setting things up. Unfortunately for Tanjiro and the others, part of that set up has them wrapped within a surprisingly emotional and unexpected trap.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Patrick Star Show Unleashes Halloween Special Preview

Get ready to celebrate Halloween at Bikini Bottom this year as Nickelodeon's The Patrick Star Show has revealed a brand new preview for the upcoming special which will see Patrick, Spongebob, and Plankton among others getting some serious makeovers. Not only will this upcoming special utilize the traditional animation style of the worlds of both The Patrick Star Show and Spongebob Squarepants, but will also employ stop-motion animation to give all the characters involved a big aesthetic change thanks to the company Screen Novelties who are joining the spooky ranks of the Krusty Krab for this special.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Made in Abyss Season 2 Reportedly Eyeing an Announcement

Made in Abyss is reportedly eyeing an announcement for Season 2 in the coming weeks! Following the end of the anime's successful first season, Made in Abyss expanded in several major ways that the cult following of fans weren't exactly expecting. Not only did it branch out with a set of new compilation films re-organizing the events of the anime's first season, but it had recently also debuted a new feature film sequel set after the events of the original anime and teased how the story would be going forward from there. Now we're getting a second season.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kingdom Season 4 Announced

In the West, there are many anime franchises that have found popularity, but unfortunately for Kingdom, the story that mimics Chinese history has never quite found its place in North America. Regardless, Kingdom remains a force in the medium of anime in the East, and it seems that almost immediately after the conclusion of the third season of the anime, the franchise has confirmed that season four is on its way, with a new key visual being released for the series.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy