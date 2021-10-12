Edens Zero Creator Cozies Up Rebecca With New Sketch

Kevin Smith is hyping up the next slate of new episodes coming in Part 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation! Mattel Television and Netflix's new take on the famous 1980s animated franchise made its debut earlier this year, and fans saw how the new series shaped up its new take on the various characters from Eternia. Serving as showrunner for the new series, Kevin Smith has been taking every opportunity to hype fans about what they could expect to see from this new entry. Now that the release date for Part 2 of the series has been revealed, Smith has taken to Twitter to hype up fans for this next batch of episodes.

