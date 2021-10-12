Gabby Petitio’s cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in a Forward Township home — and no one is quite sure what happened. Forward Township Police Chief Travis Stoffer tells KDKA that officers were called out to a home to do a welfare check. Officers had to break down the door to get in, and inside they found a father and son, both dead in the home. The mother of the family was found alive in another bedroom. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz) Chief Stoffer says the woman was hardly breathing and was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police say there was no strong evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning, and no foul play is suspected. It’s believed the deaths could be related to COVID-19, as the son in the family was sent home from work earlier in the week to be tested for the virus. His boss asked for the welfare check. The Medical Examiner and Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. The two victims were identified as 84-year-old William A Chepanoske and 58-year-old John W Chepanoske.

