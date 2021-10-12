CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petitio’s cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wyoming coroner says 22-year-old Gabby Petito died of strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found. Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for debit card fraud charges and for questioning in Petito’s homicide, has been on the run for nearly a month. Oct. 12, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

