How Amazon runs Alexa, with Dave Limp

By Nilay Patel - The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy guest today is Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon — or, more simply, the guy in charge of Alexa. Dave’s group at Amazon also includes the Kindle e-reader, the Ring and Blink security camera systems,

