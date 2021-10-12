How Amazon runs Alexa, with Dave Limp

Amazon is rolling out Alexa Together, a subscription elder-care platform to help older adults in an emergency and let families keep tabs on their loved ones. Using an Amazon Echo device, subscribers can be connected to a 24/7 urgent response team by saying "Alexa, call for help." Alexa Together includes a remote assist service, where family members can manage a range of tasks for older relatives, including setting reminders and creating shipping lists. Optional features include an "activity feed," allowing family members to see how their loved one is interacting with the Echo device, kind of an early-warning alert there may be problems. Available next year, Alexa Together costs $19.99 per month.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO