CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Business Highlights: Holiday staffing woes, growth downgrade

By The Associated Press - StamfordAdvocate
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. Employers are so desperate to find holiday workers they’re raising pay above $15 an hour,

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Will supply chain woes stymie 2021 holiday shopping?

As the holiday season and end of the year approaches, the global supply chain has been navigating pandemic-related disruptions for nearly two years. Microchip and semiconductor shortages, inconsistent shipping, production factory shutdowns, and consumer demand shifts have created supply chain issues like never before. Here, Miller provides a snapshot of...
ECONOMY
restaurantdive.com

The key to a successful holiday season will be flexible staffing

The following is a guest post by Sumir Meghani, CEO and co-founder of Instawork. From hotels and large event venues to local restaurants and retail, all businesses are bracing for a challenging holiday season marked by a perfect storm of surging demand and staffing shortages. September data shows 10.9 million job openings for 8.4 million unemployed people, and exit rates among those employed remain shockingly high.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Stores fear staffing shortages ahead of holidays

7 reasons this is the #1 site to buy glasses onlineWith 12 of years experience and over 4 million pairs of glasses sold, we have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear, and our secrets have been uncovered. Georgetown University /. Lead the Way With an Online...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Jolly Holiday#Downgrade
cbslocal.com

Businesses Preparing To Hire This Holiday Season

DENVER (CBS4)– Some companies are getting ready for the holiday season with hiring events in the Denver metro area. Bass Pro and Cabela’s are hoping to hire more than 100 positions. Job seekers can apply online or walk-up at one of the stores during the hiring event that continues from...
DENVER, CO
Bay News 9

Event highlights Black businesses in Rochester

Local business owners dressed to the nines for the annual Roc Black Business’s Black Tie Gala. The event is a chance to highlight Black businesses in the Rochester community. "I always wanted to get everybody in a room where we could celebrate, and look good doing it,” said event organizer...
ROCHESTER, NY
cbs4indy.com

Trucking companies dealing with supply chain woes as holiday season looms

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Drive down Highway 41 anywhere in the Tri-State and you may not think there’s a shortage of trucks or truck drivers, but local companies say the industry is struggling. Mark Springer with Henderson-based trucking company D & G says there’s a shortage of trucks, drivers, and parts...
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KTAL

Local businesses facing supply chain, staffing issues

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shipping delays in the Port of Los Angeles are impacting nearly every business across the United States – including here at home. Locally owned stores are not only facing these supply chain delays but also staffing shortages. “I stress out every night. I can’t even...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
biz570.com

Holiday promotions benefit local businesses

The holiday shopping season started early last year, but 2020’s consumer trends have nothing on 2021. Every day, we see new headlines urging us to shop early because supply chains and deliveries have been slowed by the pandemic. In this spirit, we share our plans for Light Up Downtown Scranton, Scranton Tomorrow’s annual holiday campaign, a bit early, too. The campaign runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022. Here’s a preview of some of what we have planned:
SCRANTON, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southwest Airlines Woes May Foreshadow Trouble for Busy Holiday Travel Season

American air travel is taking off again for the upcoming holidays but passengers may need to deal with possible headaches like the recent cancelations at Southwest Airlines, experts say. "Don't be afraid to get out there but just be patient. That's the key,” said Daniel Burnham, senior passenger operations specialist...
DALLAS, TX
WILX-TV

Businesses work to fill staffing shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fast-food places are offering signing bonuses, other businesses are saying “start today, get paid tomorrow.” Those are just a couple examples of how hard it is to find workers right now in Mid-Michigan and around the country. One local child care provider says they had to...
LANSING, MI
cityofklawock.com

Mission To Achivement and Growth of the Business

There are many variations of passages of Lorem Ipsum available, but the majority have suffered alteration in some form, by injected humour, or randomised words which don't look even slightly believable. If you are going to use a passage of Lorem Ipsum, you need to be sure there isn't anything embarrassing hidden in the middle of text. All the Lorem Ipsum generators on the Internet tend to repeat predefined chunks as necessary, making this the first true generator on the Internet. It uses a dictionary of over 200 Latin words, combined with a handful of model sentence structures, to generate Lorem Ipsum which looks reasonable. The generated Lorem Ipsum is therefore always free from repetition, injected humour, or non-characteristic words etc.
KLAWOCK, AK
bizwest.com

State transportation woes hit growers, truckers, business

GLENWOOD CANYON — From worker shortages to mudslides, difficulties traversing Interstate 70 touched transportation, agriculture, tourism, and businesses on both sides of the Continental Divide, a report in ColoradoBiz magazine said. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Downgrades U.S. Economic Growth

Rising oil prices (/CL) appear to be leading a rally in many commodities including RBOB Gasoline futures (/RB) and heating oil (/HO). The rallies add to a week where inflation may play a big part. On Wednesday the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released along with the FOMC Meeting Minutes that could provide insights into where the Fed governors see inflation going.
MARKETS
CBS Sacramento

Staffing Shortages Affect Sacramento Businesses, Particularly In Service Professions

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Staffing shortages are impacting businesses in the Sacramento area and it isn’t an overnight fix for restaurants and hotels that are actively hiring to get back to being fully staffed.   The service and hospitality industries in Sacramento are faced with an employee shortage and compete for new hires in the pool of talent available. However, it’s not enough and teams have learned to be flexible and take on new roles. “Staffing is definitely been a challenge, getting employees to come and actually stick around with us has been kind of hard,” said Tyler Dewittie, Director of Sales and...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy