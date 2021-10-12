The best places to see fall foliage in the Philly region

Fall Foliage Hike – Thursday, October 14, 2021, 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM – Meet beside the Kildoo Pavilion – McConnells Mill. As daylight shortens and temperatures begin to drop the long days of summer become just a distant memory and slowly give way to fall. In what seems in a “blink of an eye”, Pennsylvania forests burst into flame. Colors of red, orange and yellow show their dominance over the landscape. Join the park naturalist to learn about the colors of fall on this fun interpretive hike. Fun for the whole family. Pre-registration required. To register call the park office 724 368-8811. Social Distancing Guidelines will be followed. Please bring a face mask or covering.
