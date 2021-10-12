CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers could miss CB Kevin King when they need him most

By Brandon Carwile - USA Today
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when Green Bay Packers corner Kevin King starts to generate some momentum, he suffers another injury. King put together a solid performance in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the past two games with a concussion.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury Update

This week started off on a high note for the Green Bay Packers as they beat the rival Chicago Bears to rise to 5-1 on the season. But a good week just got better thanks to their latest injury news. Speaking to the media on Monday, Packers head coach Matt...
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer

PHILADELPHIA (WBAY) - Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard commissioned a new ship in Philadelphia that bears the name of former Green Bay Packers player Emlen Tunnell. While serving with the Coast Guard in 1944, Tunnell suffered burns saving a shipmate after a Japanese torpedo hit their ship in Papau, New Guinea. Then, in 1946, he jumped into freezing water to save another shipmate who’d fallen off the USS Tampa in Newfoundland.
GREEN BAY, WI
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers sign CB Rasul Douglas off Cardinals' practice squad

The Packers announced the signing of cornefrback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad earlier this afternoon. Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound, fifth-year player out of West Virginia University, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played three years for the Eagles (2017-19) and one season for the Carolina Panthers (2020), appearing in 60 games with 29 starts. Douglas has totaled 178 tackles (144 solo), five interceptions and 34 passes defensed as well as two special teams tackles. He has also appeared in six postseason contests with two starts, recording 10 tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers CB Jaire Alexander Injury Analysis

In week 4, the Packers took care of business and secured their third win of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was a lot to be happy about in the win, however, Packers superstar CB Jaire Alexander left the game in the third quarter after putting a big hit on Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris. The All-Pro corner left the game with a shoulder injury and looked like he was in significant pain.
NFL
247Sports

Packers bolster CB room with addition of Rasul Douglas

After a three-year stint in Philadelphia and a season spent in Carolina, cornerback Rasul Douglas joins the Green Bay Packers. The team announced the acquisition on Wednesday after signing Douglas off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. At 6’2” and 209 pounds, Douglas provides the Packers with another stout option to cover the boundary.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Injury update against Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers are embroiled in a tight contest with the Chicago Bears right now. Unfortunately, they suffered some injuries to key players on both offense and defense. At halftime, the Packers’ Twitter account shed some light on the team’s injuries. “Injury updates: Packers C Josh Myers (knee) has...
NFL
Packers.com

5 things to know about new Packers CB Rasul Douglas

GREEN BAY – In the wake of ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿'s shoulder injury, the Packers have signed fifth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. A third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Douglas has recorded 178 tackles, 34 passes defensed and five interceptions in 60 regular-season games with 29 starts.
NFL
Digital Courier

Packers set to add LB Jaylon Smith after missing out on CB Stephon Gilmore

GREEN BAY — One big-name player would be better than none, right?. Now the Green Bay Packers will have to see whether ex-Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Jaylon Smith’s level of play will match his name recognition. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy