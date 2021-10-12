Packers could miss CB Kevin King when they need him most

The Packers announced the signing of cornefrback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad earlier this afternoon. Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound, fifth-year player out of West Virginia University, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played three years for the Eagles (2017-19) and one season for the Carolina Panthers (2020), appearing in 60 games with 29 starts. Douglas has totaled 178 tackles (144 solo), five interceptions and 34 passes defensed as well as two special teams tackles. He has also appeared in six postseason contests with two starts, recording 10 tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed.

