Main Street buildings set for demolition Monday to make way for town square
The two Main Street buildings coming down to make way for Riverhead’s town square have a date with the wrecking ball Monday. J. Petrocelli Contracting will be taking down 117 and 121 E. Main Street, the former locations of Swezey’s Department Store and Twin Fork Bicycles, respectively. The town board awarded the demolition bid to Petrocelli at a special board meeting Sept. 30. Petrocelli bid $965,000 on the job.riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0