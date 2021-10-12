Main Street buildings set for demolition Monday to make way for town square

If you have an emotional attachment to the big, decrepit, vacant buildings on Main Street, you may not want to read on. You’re not going to like what I have to say. Spare me the teary-eyed emojis. The buildings that the town began demolishing yesterday — and a few more — should have been bulldozed a long time ago. Turf grass and wildflowers would have been better for our community.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO