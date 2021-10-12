CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverhead, NY

Main Street buildings set for demolition Monday to make way for town square

By Alek Lewis
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The two Main Street buildings coming down to make way for Riverhead’s town square have a date with the wrecking ball Monday. J. Petrocelli Contracting will be taking down 117 and 121 E. Main Street, the former locations of Swezey’s Department Store and Twin Fork Bicycles, respectively. The town board awarded the demolition bid to Petrocelli at a special board meeting Sept. 30. Petrocelli bid $965,000 on the job.

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Around Town: Oct. 17

The Riverhead Garden Club celebrated its 90th anniversary with a luncheon at the Cooperage Inn on Oct. 5. Present members attended this affair along with past presidents Nancy Binger, Doramay Pearce, Maureen Sanok, Fay Young, Michon Griffing, Barbara Nordlund, Helen Zurawinsky, Linda Gianelli, Ann Moran and Brenda Prusinowski. A member who is a centenarian, Jo Dolan, will be turning 102 years old next month. Honorary members Shirley Simon, Mary Rogers and Frit Mapes received a custom tote bag with embroidered their initials. All enjoyed the celebratory luncheon.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Adapt, or die — the choice is ours

If you have an emotional attachment to the big, decrepit, vacant buildings on Main Street, you may not want to read on. You’re not going to like what I have to say. Spare me the teary-eyed emojis. The buildings that the town began demolishing yesterday — and a few more — should have been bulldozed a long time ago. Turf grass and wildflowers would have been better for our community.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Government
City
Riverhead, NY
riverheadlocal

Urges vote for Mike Zaleski for highway supe

When is the last (or first) time a resident can say a town official showed up at their home to address an issue?. In my case, it occurred with Mike Zaleski, the highway department’s deputy superintendent. A cracked and crumbling curb that inadvertently broke loose from a winter of plowing left an unsightly mess near the corner of my house.
ELECTIONS
riverheadlocal

Photos: The 45th Riverhead Country Fair

It was a damp re-launch of the Riverhead Country Fair Sunday, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. The weather kept visitors and vendors alike away from the 45th fair, a favorite event that usually attracts throngs of visitors from all across Long Island. While turnout was low,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Square#Street Lighting#Urban Design#The Square#J Petrocelli Contracting#Riverhead Town#Riverhead Enterprises#Community Development#Revitalization Initiative
riverheadlocal

Riverhead’s indoor farmers market, and more, coming to former Homeside Florist site

Riverhead’s indoor farmers market, which has moved around among a few different vacant East Main Street stores since its inception in 2014, may be moving for the last time. East End Food Institute, which took over operation of the popular winter market in November 2019, is moving the market to an iconic space with deep roots in local agriculture. The farmers market will open Nov. 27 — Small Business Saturday — at the former site of Homeside Florist and Greenhouses on Main Road in Riverhead which closed on Dec. 31, 2018.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Kelly Development Co to Caesar GeneralContractors, Cliff Rd West, Residential Vacant Land, .46 Ac, $152,000; on Sep. 21, 2021. D. Revoc Trust Herzog to Gregory Nofi, 62 Lewin Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .3 Ac, $865,000; on Sep. 21, 2021. S. Trust Stadnicki to David Amy and Carrie Amy, 129...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Out-of-town cash has Aguiar on the way to be Riverhead’s top political fundraiser in recent history

Incumbent Supervisor Yvette Aguiar is on pace to out-raise and out-spend every supervisor candidate in recent Riverhead election history, according to the latest disclosures filed with the State Board of Elections. With $73,970 total contributions to date, Aguiar’s fundraising has already surpassed almost all supervisor candidates since 2007, the oldest...
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
riverheadlocal

Town officials must be held accountable

The explosion and ensuing fire that consumed five cars being stored on a runway at EPCAL Wednesday night demonstrates exactly what residents were worried about when we objected to the town’s plan to allow hundreds, if not thousands, of storm-damaged vehicles to be stored at the EPCAL site. No one...
MANORVILLE, NY
riverheadlocal

Community planning meetings resume Monday evening

Community meetings for the comprehensive plan update resume this evening and continue through Wednesday. Each community meeting focuses on a distinct area of the town, in addition to providing an overview of the planning process and “next steps” going forward. Tonight’s meeting will focus on the hamlets of Wading River...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy