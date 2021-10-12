Mother Pleads Guilty To Helping Her Son Dump Her Husbands Body In Wisconsin

It has been a long time coming, but justice has finally come to fruition for Gary Herbst who went missing way back in 2013 from Elko New Market Minnesota. In July of 2014 at the urging of Gary's Herbst brother, Gary's wife Connie made a missing persons report and told police that she had not seen Gary since July of 2013. She said he came to the house, took $5,000 cash and then was gone. She and her son Austin both told police that Gary was abusive and nobody has seen or heard from him since.