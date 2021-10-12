How to Protect Yourself Against Porch Pirates This Holiday Season

As long as there have been MMOs, there have been MMO scams. If you play, then you know. So you’re not going to be surprised to know that folks are already busily finding “legal” ways to screw over their fellow gamers in New World, as chronicled by multiple victims on Reddit. One guildleader and an accomplice apparently swindled their 200-person guild out of 60,000 gold, rerolling to take the spoils to an enemy faction and avoid retribution. (Thanks for linking this to us, Rick!)

