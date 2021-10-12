Tips to Raising Girls with Grit

When you’re young, the beginning of a friendship can be so simple. For Karen Broski’s daughter, it started with a backpack. “My daughter waved and got on the bus with no problem,” Broski, who lives in Romeo, recalls of her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. “When she came home, she started telling me all about the friends she made. When I asked her why she considered them her friends, she explained — in her 5-year-old voice — that they were nice to her and one had the same backpack as her, so why not be friends?”

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO