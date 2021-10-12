CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Tips to Raising Girls with Grit

By Kristen J. Gough
metroparent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Davis-Kean recalls getting frustrated as a 10th grader because she wasn’t excelling in her Algebra II class. She’d done well on standardized tests when it came to reading, but struggled in math. Still, she didn’t expect her parents to let her teacher in on her difficulties during parent-teacher conferences.

www.metroparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
metroparent.com

9 Rules for Teaching Kids How to Be a Good Friend

When you’re young, the beginning of a friendship can be so simple. For Karen Broski’s daughter, it started with a backpack. “My daughter waved and got on the bus with no problem,” Broski, who lives in Romeo, recalls of her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. “When she came home, she started telling me all about the friends she made. When I asked her why she considered them her friends, she explained — in her 5-year-old voice — that they were nice to her and one had the same backpack as her, so why not be friends?”
KIDS
marinmagazine.com

Expert Tips to Help Parents Raise Emotionally and Socially Healthy Children — and Make the Most of Their Education

Create good home environments where children can flourish, understand their strengths and view mistakes as gifts from which to learn. These are just a few of the takeaways from a recent webinar featuring a panel of child education and behavior experts. Parenting: Make the Most of Your Child’s Education, presented by Make It Better Media Group, was moderated by Susan B. Noyes, founder of Make It Better Media Group, while experts Tim Dohrer, Matthew Pietrafetta, Meryl Lipton, MD, PhD discussed how parents and teachers can best support children’s social, emotional and academic development. In recent years, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers, parents and students – from pre-school through college – reported an increase in stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
KIDS
KTEN.com

Sherman girl and her mom raise Alzheimer's awareness

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The third annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday, October 16, and it all started because of a girl with a big dream. "How can a mom say no?" asked Beth Appleby, chair of the Sherman event. "She's not asking for all these crazy things other kids ask for."
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Madras Pioneer

New Traffic Garden creates haven to teach kids road skills

The scaled-down diagram gives students a place to practice walking and biking skills When Whitney Bennett teaches elementary students street safety, she quickly chalks an outline of roads and intersections and have children role play. "Someone being a pedestrian and someone being a car," Bennett says, "and start interacting in a very safe area where they can learn the skills and do them independently." Bennett is the Safe Routes to Schools Coordinator for Central Oregon. "The goal is to increase the number of students and families that are walking and rolling to school." Bennett uses the term "rolling"...
MADRAS, OR
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Adolescence#Some Girls
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Magnolia State Live

An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Mississippi women say they have stayed sober on night out for fear of drink spiking

Women are often told to “watch their drink” by prevention campaigns aiming to create awareness about being drugged or having their drink spiked. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, surveyed 3,081 women across the country about their fears of having their drink spiked. The survey showed that out of the fear of potentially having their drink spiked, almost one-third (32%) of women in Mississippi said they’ve actively stayed sober on a night out, or stayed in altogether. This compares to a national average of 34%.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
femalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran expresses concern for daughter's mental health

Ed Sheeran fears his daughter will suffer from depression because it runs in his family. Ed Sheeran would "hate" for his daughter to suffer from depression. The 'Shape of You' singer admitted he is concerned that 14-month-old Lyra - who he has with wife Cherry - will grow up to experience "real lows" for no fathomable reason because mental health issues run in his family.
MENTAL HEALTH
newspressnow.com

St. Joseph's true GRIT

Any parent has heard the complaints. “I’m bored.” “There’s nothing to do.” Or the mobile version from family vacations, “are we there yet?”. Maybe technology has altered this refrain. Now the youth are likely to say, “the Wi-Fi is slow.” Nevertheless, the message is the same throughout the years. Teenagers get bored and need something to do. Otherwise, boredom can have unforeseen consequences.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy