Traveling long distances with kids can feel overwhelming, as well as rewarding. How do you keep them entertained for hours on-end? Don’t let this be an anxiety-inducing thought that may keep you traveling close to home. But also don’t let it stop you from journeying out of your comfort zone. We find gift giving opportunities the perfect time to kindle excitement for traveling, as well as preparing to make it all as smooth as possible. And, it can also be educational. We’ve got gifts for kids who travel to excite and inspire them while also making the long car or plane rides smoother.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO