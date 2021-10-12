Study Finds That Aging Isn’t All Bad for the Brain—Here Are 7 Ways To Keep Your Mind Young
It’s a common belief that as you get older, your brain gets less efficient. Aging is often associated with everything from forgetting where you left your keys to forgetting words and even the names of people close to you. But a recent study gives more hope for our brains as we age, proving that while some cognitive functions will decline over time, others actually get stronger. And there are things you can do right now to help your brain age more gracefully.www.wellandgood.com
