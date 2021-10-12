CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson To Tour Africa, Here’s Why

By Best Owie
bitcoinist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano has focused its attention on projects which are building on the blockchain. This is because after the launch of smart contracts capability on the network, the next phase was getting developers to deploy their applications on the ecosystem. Cardano, through EMURGO, has invested in a number of startup projects to boost the adoption of the blockchain. The project has set its sights on Africa for a while, a budding hub for cryptocurrency innovation. It plans to give the projects the needed boost to bring their projects to the ecosystem.

#Emurgo#The Cardano Summit#The Cardano Foundation#Adaverse#Adanian#Cardano Africa Tour
