Review: Midnight Protocol Makes you Feel Like a Hacker

By Antal Bokor
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidnight Protocol is a puzzle game that meets right at the intersection of narrative and role-playing. In it, you play as Data (which is plural, “Datum” would have been more appropriate, perhaps), an infamous hacktivist who has recently had to deal with the fallout of his doxing. Getting back on the horse, you’re given a series of hacking tasks by your old associates. Soon you’ll be making new contacts and stealing finances from corporations as you try to expose a scheme that is larger than it appears from the outside. Oh yeah, and all of this is done from your keyboard.

