Vacaville Fire Department now collecting donations for their annual food program
The holiday season is an especially hard time to go without a meal, which is why the Vacaville Fire Department created the Vacaville Christmas Fund over 30 years ago. In 2020, this annual holiday food program helped 30 Vacaville families, seniors and victims of the LNU Fire with grocery gift cards. The Vacaville Christmas fund distributes emergency relief to families throughout the entire year.www.thereporter.com
