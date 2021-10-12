Björk at the Shrine Auditorium on January 26th & 29th & February 1st

Björk is an Icelandic singer-songwriter most recognized for her time with the alternative rock band The Sugarcubes. She’s known for her genre-bending music which ranges from electronic to pop to experiments and alternative. Björk is teaming up with a group of digital and theatrical collaborators, including award-winning filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, to present a live concert experience filled with music and spectacular visuals for her Cornucopia shows. Cornucopia only includes five shows, three of which are in Los Angeles, California.