CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Deadly crash involving tractor-trailer near Valley of Fire

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeVHk_0cPIxjPO00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol releasing new information on a deadly crash along the I-15 that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 6:22 a.m. when a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-15 near mile marker 77, near the Valley of Fire.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the tractor-trailer now identified as 26-year-old Juan Carlos Gutierrez-Cardenas left the travel land and struck a paddle marker.

According to the release Gutierrez-Cardenas’ then entered a desert landscape east of the highway.

The commercial vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned.

Gutierrez-Cardenas was pronounced dead on the scene.

This marks the NHP southern command center’s 63rd fatal crash resulting in 72 fatalities for the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Traffic
8 News Now

Man charged with DUI found by police laying on sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing two DUI crashes Friday and leaving both scenes was found laying on a mattress on the sidewalk. Leonardo Sandoval Corona is charged with DUI causing substantial bodily harm, failure to render aid at a vehicle accident, failure to decrease speed and use due care, driving without […]
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Gutierrez
Person
Juan Carlos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Commercial Vehicle#Traffic Accident#The Nevada Highway Patrol#Volvo#Nhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
8 News Now

1 dead & 7 injured amid another campus shooting at Grambling State, Homecoming events canceled

UPDATE: Grambling State University posted to their social media that effectively immediately from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Also classes will not resume until Wednesday. See Facebook post below for full statement. UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police are currently seeking the suspect involved in the early morning shooting on Grambling State University campus.  According to […]
GRAMBLING, LA
8 News Now

8 News Now

2K+
Followers
725
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy