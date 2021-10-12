Deadly crash involving tractor-trailer near Valley of Fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol releasing new information on a deadly crash along the I-15 that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 6:22 a.m. when a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-15 near mile marker 77, near the Valley of Fire.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the tractor-trailer now identified as 26-year-old Juan Carlos Gutierrez-Cardenas left the travel land and struck a paddle marker.

According to the release Gutierrez-Cardenas’ then entered a desert landscape east of the highway.

The commercial vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned.

Gutierrez-Cardenas was pronounced dead on the scene.

This marks the NHP southern command center’s 63rd fatal crash resulting in 72 fatalities for the year.

