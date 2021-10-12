Reese Witherspoon shares very rare photo with brother for special reason

Even the biggest stars have to start somewhere and most don't launch their careers with their most profitable or acclaimed works. In fact, many make their feature film debuts in projects they would rather forget. Long before winning an Oscar or an Emmy, Reese Witherspoon began acting as a teenager, making her first big screen appearance in 1991's "The Man in the Moon." She responded to an open casting call for a bit part, but her audition won her the lead role of Dani Trant, a 14-year-old country girl who falls in love for the first time with her 17-year-old neighbor. "I learned everything I needed to know about being a film actor, how to hit marks, how to perform for a camera, how to get emotional," she wrote on Instagram about making the film, which helped her snag an agent and start building a filmography chock-full of hits. To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary on Oct. 4, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the feature film debuts of more A-list stars…

