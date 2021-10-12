CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon shares very rare photo with brother for special reason

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReese Witherspoon has shared a rare picture of her older brother to celebrate his birthday. John has kept out of the limelight and Reese only occasionally shares pictures of him to celebrate a special moment. On Tuesday, that special moment was his birthday and she posted a sweet snap of...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston reveals reason for huge 30lb weight loss at start of her career

Jennifer Aniston has always been pretty perfect in our eyes, but apparently that's not the case for others. In Saul Austerlitz's book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look At The Show That Defined A Television Era, Saul said Jen’s agent told her to lose weight if she wanted to be successful in the industry: "She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress – it was a tough place to be a woman – and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly travelling with her."
WEIGHT LOSS
E! News

Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Son Maceo in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch: Halle Berry Fears Making Mistakes as a Parent. This celebratory shoutout is as sweet as a Berry. Halle Berry's son, Maceo Martinez, celebrated his 8th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 5. And in commemoration of the special occasion, the actress, 55, shared a rare photo of him to Instagram. "This little dude is 8 today!," Halle captioned a cute pic of Maceo, adding, "Happy Birthday THUNDER!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys Outing With Friends in Rare Photo

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life. While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn't post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Hallmark Star Eddie Cibrian Shares Rare Photos of His Two Sons on Instagram

Actor Eddie Cibrian recently shared photos of his sons on Instagram, and his fans are so excited to see this glimpse into his family life. Eddie, known for his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad, is the proud father of two teenage boys.
ORANGE, CA
wonderwall.com

'The Man in the Moon' turns 30: Reese Witherspoon and more A-list stars' feature film debuts

Even the biggest stars have to start somewhere and most don't launch their careers with their most profitable or acclaimed works. In fact, many make their feature film debuts in projects they would rather forget. Long before winning an Oscar or an Emmy, Reese Witherspoon began acting as a teenager, making her first big screen appearance in 1991's "The Man in the Moon." She responded to an open casting call for a bit part, but her audition won her the lead role of Dani Trant, a 14-year-old country girl who falls in love for the first time with her 17-year-old neighbor. "I learned everything I needed to know about being a film actor, how to hit marks, how to perform for a camera, how to get emotional," she wrote on Instagram about making the film, which helped her snag an agent and start building a filmography chock-full of hits. To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary on Oct. 4, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the feature film debuts of more A-list stars…
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Hello Magazine

Linda Evangelista sends fans into a tailspin with very rare photo of her son

Linda Evangelista sent her fans into a tailspin by sharing a very rare photo of her son, Augustin, to celebrate a special day on Tuesday. The supermodel took to Instagram to mark National Son Day with a sweet throwback photo of the 14-year-old playing on a beach. In the snap, Augustin is looking down at a heart drawn in the sand with "Augie" and "mommy" written in the middle.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

John And Abbie Duggar Share Rare Photo For Adorable Reason

Former Counting On stars John and Abbie Duggar are back on social media for a very sweet and special reason. They don’t post nearly as often as the rest of their family does, but they do share updates about their one-year-old daughter, Gracie, here and there. Since Josh Duggar’s arrest,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson shares rare photo of daughter Rani's 'dreamy' bedroom – fans react

Kate Hudson shares her day-to-day adventures with her followers on Instagram but on Tuesday she let them in on a little secret – her daughter Rani's incredible bedroom. The star posted a gorgeous snap showing her looking glamorous in a brown dress and wearing sunglasses whilst carrying her two-year-old daughter, who looks adorable in a star-printed dress.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Reese Witherspoon Is Returning To Her Rom-Com Roots For Her New Netflix Movie

Reese Witherspoon has been cruising on cloud nine lately. She made headlines for selling her production company Hello Sunshine for millions, and in addition to building her production credits, Witherspoon has been growing her lifestyle brand and loving on her family. Now, fans will get to see the Oscar winner back in her element after an extended absence – romantic comedies. But moviegoers aren’t the only ones excited about her return, as Witherspoon couldn’t hold back about her new Netflix film on social media.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#White Water Rafting#Cardigan#Westside
Apartment Therapy

Reese Witherspoon’s Bar Stools Bring an Industrial Twist to Her Classic Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. On Sept. 30, Reese Witherspoon posted an adorable video to Instagram showing what can be assumed a typical morning looks like in the Witherspoon household. Wearing a new set of gingham pajamas from her brand Draper James, Witherspoon grooves to “The Hustle” and then eats cake while putting her feet up on the cutest tractor seat bar stools ever. And no joke, you can grab the same exact ones from Tractor Supply Co.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Nicole Kidman Shared Throwback Photos With Sandra Bullock for the Anniversary of "Practical Magic"

Nicole Kidman is feeling nostalgic for the '90s this weekend. The actress is taking a trip down memory lane with some throwback shots from her 1998 movie Practical Magic. The Nine Perfect Strangers star took to Instagram to share some old photos in honor of the 23rd anniversary of her 1998 cult-favorite film Practical Film on Saturday, which she starred in alongside Sandra Bullock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Reese Witherspoon Revealed the Skincare Essentials She Travels With — Including a Dark Spot-Reversing Serum

Does anyone do more than Reese Witherspoon? On top of starring in The Morning Show, running a clothing line, and spearheading media brand Hello Sunshine, the multihyphenate somehow finds time to go through books like water and travel widely. Where she's off to is always up in the air (pun intended), but Witherspoon just confirmed one thing: Her travel skincare routine is top-notch.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Tana Ramsay shares heart-melting photo of daughter Tilly with little brother Oscar

Oh, this is just too cute! Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana has shared the most adorable family photo with her Instagram followers, with one telling the star, "This has just melted my heart into a giant puddle!!!" The mum-of-five posted a snap of her daughter Tilly, who is currently a contestant on Strictly, holding hands with her youngest child, Oscar.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Dares to Match a Classic Black Dress to These ‘Cheugy’ 2000s Boots

Reese Witherspoon is bringing back a disputed boot from the early 2000s for her newest movie. Filming “Your Place or Mine” on Wednesday, the actress joined her co-star Jesse Williams on set in New York for the Netflix romantic comedy. Witherspoon herself got into character in a classic black dress that featured a scooped neckline and a belt-cinched waist. When it came down to footwear, the “Sweet Home Alabama” star brought back both shearling-lined boots and wedge heels from the early aughts. The term “cheugy” resurfaced across the Internet this summer due mostly in part to trends and new videos addressing the word...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie shares unseen family photos to mark joyous occasion

Savannah Guthrie has an idyllic family life and while she often talks about her husband and kids on Today, she is relatively private on social media. However, this week the NBC star took to Instagram to mark a special occasion in her household and posted a number of unseen pictures of her loved ones in the process.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Reese Witherspoon Shares Throwback from When She Took a Filmmaking Course at the Age of 18

It seems that Reese Witherspoon has always felt herself drawn to the entertainment world. When she was only seven years old, Witherspoon appeared in a television spot for a local florist, which inspired her to begin acting classes. At the age of only 14, she had her feature film debut. Then, when she was a college student at Stanford University, Witherspoon ended up dropping out so that she could pursue a career in acting.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy