CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

MacKenzie Scott Gifts Help Bolster Nonprofit Infrastructure

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmbrella groups that serve and advocate for nonprofits or grant makers and donors are an unsexy part of the charitable world. They act as scaffolding to strengthen organizations that do good by bringing nonprofit leaders and philanthropists together to learn from one another, conducting research, and doing advocacy. The groups have long received few philanthropic funds and have struggled to win attention from individual donors.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fullertonobserver.com

Local nonprofit helps veterans

Patriots and Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans returning from active duty readjust to living back in the community. The 99 cent store at Orangethorpe and Brookhurst recently hosted a fundraiser for this organization. Customers purchased $6 comfort kits that were donated to Patriots and Paws. Over 1,942 kits were donated.
CHARITIES
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OMS fundraiser to help nonprofit

Alana Smoot knows that not everyone in the world has access to clean water. That is why Alana and her seventh-grade classmates at Owensboro Middle School are participating in a fundraiser to help Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit organization. Students are hosting a coin drive with the hopes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
Valdosta Daily Times

League of Their Own: Group helps United Way nonprofits

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Junior Service League is back in the community, providing service for Day of Caring 2021. Saturday, members of the VJSL volunteered at nine nonprofit organizations in the area. “We are so thankful to be back out in the community. With COVID-19 there were a lot of service...
VALDOSTA, GA
KCRA.com

NorCal-based nonprofit creates helpline to help people with disabilities

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. It’s a time to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities in the workplace and to shine a light on barriers they face. PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer for people with disabilities, works to connect people with disabilities to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Charitable Organizations#Economy#Charity#United Philanthropy Forum#Flora Hewlett Foundation#The Foundation Center
spectrumnews1.com

Akron nonprofit helps aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs succeed

AKRON, Ohio — Bounce Innovation Hub is a nonprofit in Akron that is focused on helping other businesses succeed by providing them with a variety of resources. Bounce Innovation Hub is a non-profit focused on helping businesses succeed and grow. Bounce helps a variety of different types of businesses. People...
AKRON, OH
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
republicmonews.com

$1,400 Monthly Stimulus Payments Could Be Given To Selected Americans; IRS To Release Another Payments To Qualified Families

On October 15, 2021, new stimulus funds will be distributed. It is the most current installment of the federal Child Tax Credit expansion. That payout, as well as a large sum of money, was made available to citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, Fox45 Baltimore news reported.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 200km south east of San Jose.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic hit and left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made history again when she was sworn in to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday. The swearing-in made Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the USPHS Commissioned Corps’ first female four-star admiral. I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Tampa

Although Social Security Recipients Get Hike In Benefits, Experts Say It’s Not Enough:

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Come January, Social Security recipients are getting a big boost in their monthly checks, but citizen advocacy groups say many seniors are falling behind. The good news is that Social Security benefits are going up 5.9 percent, the largest increase in 40 years for 70 million people. That’s a hike of about $92 a month for the average Social Security recipient. Read more
BURBANK, CA
FingerLakes1

Does marriage change social security income eligibility or amount?

Social security income is provided to disabled and low-income seniors, and being married can change that. If two spouses both qualify for SSI, there’s what’s called a “maximum couple’s benefit” which is less than if both people got individual checks. If one person is applying for SSI, their spouses income...
AUBURN, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Which state has the highest Social Security payment?

In 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) estimated that more than 65 million people benefit from Social Security programs. Out of those 65 million people, 50 million people are either retired workers or dependents who qualify for a Supplementary Security Income (SSI) payment, according to the agency. However, the monthly...
ECONOMY
butlerradio.com

Gift Will Help Build New Addition To Humane Society

A local woman plans to celebrate a birthday milestone later this month by giving a very generous gift through an organization that helps animals in need. According to the Butler County Humane Society, Marilyn Hilliard will celebrate her 90th birthday on October 22nd by making a donation of $100,000 towards the construction of a new “Catio” addition.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy