The husband of missing California woman May “Maya” Millete has been arrested nine months after she was reported missing from her home in East Lake, Chula Vista. Authorities said on Tuesday that 40-year-old Larry Millete had been arrested and charged with her murder. He had been a person of interest in the case since July. At a press briefing, San Diego County’s district attorney Summer Stephan said Mr Millete also faced charges for being in possession of a semiautomatic rifle, which is prohibited in California.Mr Millete had denied being involved in his 40-year-old wife’s disappearance, but her sister and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO