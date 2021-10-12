CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single car derailment affects Blue Line, impacts around 400 passengers

By Makea Luzader
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A derailment outside Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday evening disrupted several Metro lines and forced around 400 passengers to evacuate through a tunnel to safety.

First responders were on the scene of what they said was a single car derailment. Arlington Fire and EMS said in a tweet that there were no injuries reported.

Officials said that services were disrupted between the Pentagon and Foggy Bottom, operating only between Foggy Bottom and Largo and Franconia and Mount Vernon Square. At first, they reported that only the Blue Line had been affected, but later included the Yellow Line as well.

Shuttle buses were made available to cover the impacted route.

WAVY News 10

