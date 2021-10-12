CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers offensive line needs continuity with Trey Lance

By Peter Panacy
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne way or another, the 49ers need to support Trey Lance in his maturation to become a starter, and better play from the offensive line will be paramount. Even though San Francisco 49ers head coach reiterated Jimmy Garoppolo will be the team’s starting quarterback in the wake of their 17-10 Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which just so happened to be rookie signal-caller Trey Lance‘s first NFL start, Shanahan and the Niners will eventually need to put forth the best possible context for their high-profile NFL Draft investment.

ninernoise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Injury Update For Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has battled to stay on the field in 2021 after a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2020 campaign. Unfortunately for him, a tackle during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals saw the 28-year-old head to the sideline with another injury. In the second...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
INFORUM

Trey Lance's legs not enough to keep 49ers from losing

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Trey Lance did something Sunday he never did as a college starter: He lost. The rookie quarterback made his starting debut and couldn't prevent the 49ers from dropping their third straight game, a 17-10 defeat to the Cardinals (5-0), who remained the NFL's only unbeaten team. The 49ers dropped to 2-3.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Niners
FanSided

George Kittle can help Trey Lance transition into 49ers starter

The 49ers are inevitably going to need George Kittle to help rookie Trey Lance go from a raw prospect to a franchise signal-caller, maybe sooner than later. Usually, when the San Francisco 49ers offense needs a spark, it’ll turn to All-Pro tight end George Kittle as a No. 1 option.
NFL
49erswebzone

John Lynch evaluates 49ers rookie Trey Lance’s first start, explains Trey Sermon’s vanishing act

263 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance started his first NFL game this past weekend, replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. The rookie quarterback's performance had its ups and downs. Despite the defeat and the San Francisco 49ers falling to 2-3 on the season, the outing was an excellent opportunity for Lance to learn and gain valuable experience.
NFL
Mercury News

49ers mailbag: Ready or not, here comes Trey Lance’s starting debut?

SANTA CLARA — Social-media channels can go dark for hours but that can’t stop questions from infiltrating my 49ers’ mailbag ahead of a Week 5 trip to Arizona:. Do you believe Lance is ready to take the job and distance himself from Jimmy? (@biggrich4oh8) Ready or not, I’m expecting Trey...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Steve Young on 49ers' Trey Lance: 'It's awesomely raw'

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young sees himself in Trey Lance. The Buccaneers version of himself. Young, whose career didn’t take off until he was traded to the 49ers, was an unrefined, athletic, fiercely competitive QB in perpetual-scramble mode during his two seasons with wretched Tampa Bay teams. He related as he watched Lance throw several wildly-off-the-mark passes, but also toss two touchdowns and rush for 43 yards on seven carries while generally looking semi-frantic in the pocket during the 49ers’ 28-21 loss to Seattle last Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

49ers don’t help Trey Lance in first-start loss to Cardinals

The 49ers offense didn’t rise to the occasion in support of Trey Lance during his first-ever NFL start against the NFC West-leading Cardinals. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance needed a little help from his friends during their Week 5 NFC West matchup against the still-undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Well,...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers QB Trey Lance could miss time with knee sprain

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan remains committed to starting veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over rookie and third overall draft pick Trey Lance once Garoppolo has recovered from the calf contusion that kept him out of Sunday's 17-10 loss to the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Niners to 2-3 on the season.
NFL
Marshall Independent

NFL: Garoppolo injury turns 49ers offense over to Marshall native Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped derail two of the past three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. With rookie and Marshall native Trey Lance in place, the Niners should be in better shape to handle it this season if Garoppolo has to miss time with a calf injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

Trey Lance Likely to Make 1st Career Start for 49ers vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance may get the first start of his career Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that veteran starter Jimmy Garoppolo didn't practice on Friday, putting Lance in a good position to get the start. Garoppolo injured his right calf in the...
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers at Cardinals: Five ways to win in Trey Lance’s starting debut

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Flashbacks of last season’s relocation will hit many 49ers upon Sunday’s return to State Farm Stadium. It was their home away from home, and not an all too happy home at that, once Santa Clara County’s COVID precautions forced the 49ers’ late-season encampment. “We got real familiar...
NFL
Yardbarker

Trey Lance has a chance to stake claim as the 49ers' indefinite starter

Trey Lance will make his first career start against the Cardinals in Week 5. But right now, he is just the placeholder for Jimmy Garoppolo until his calf injury improves. That is not beneficial for Lance's development, and I doubt Kyle Shanahan cares. Otherwise, Lance would have received more first-team reps in training camp.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

164K+
Followers
356K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy