49ers offensive line needs continuity with Trey Lance

One way or another, the 49ers need to support Trey Lance in his maturation to become a starter, and better play from the offensive line will be paramount. Even though San Francisco 49ers head coach reiterated Jimmy Garoppolo will be the team’s starting quarterback in the wake of their 17-10 Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which just so happened to be rookie signal-caller Trey Lance‘s first NFL start, Shanahan and the Niners will eventually need to put forth the best possible context for their high-profile NFL Draft investment.