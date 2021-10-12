CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBS Penguins gearing up for 2021-22 season opener against Phantoms on Saturday

By Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, AJ Donatoni
 7 days ago

It’s been awhile since the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have gone through a full training camp and preseason, and the team is hoping that will help them as they begin a new season on Saturday against Lehigh Valley. Head coach J.D. Forrest is going into his second season with the Penguins, who are looking to return to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

