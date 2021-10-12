WBS Penguins gearing up for 2021-22 season opener against Phantoms on Saturday

Michigan State's men hockey is back on the ice and gearing up for the upcoming season after a disappointing 2020-21 outing. While there are many new faces at Munn Ice Arena this year, Michigan State Head Coach Danton Cole is back for his fourth season with the Spartans and is looking to take the next leap. After a unique past year, due to Covid-19, players have had time to work on their skills and improve their overall game.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO