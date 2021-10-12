Real Estate Guru Eric Gorton Explains How He Became One of the Top Realtors in Nevada
There are thousands of realtors in the state of Nevada, but few can compare with the experience and results of Eric Gorton. Consistently landing in the top 1% of agents in the region, Eric Gorton knows how to close sales. However, he didn’t find success as a real estate agent through cutthroat business tactics — quite the opposite. With The Gorton Group, Eric Gorton has devised a real estate agency built on comprehensive support, compassion, and results.www.laweekly.com
Comments / 0