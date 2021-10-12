CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Real Estate Guru Eric Gorton Explains How He Became One of the Top Realtors in Nevada

By Brand Partner Content
L.A. Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are thousands of realtors in the state of Nevada, but few can compare with the experience and results of Eric Gorton. Consistently landing in the top 1% of agents in the region, Eric Gorton knows how to close sales. However, he didn’t find success as a real estate agent through cutthroat business tactics — quite the opposite. With The Gorton Group, Eric Gorton has devised a real estate agency built on comprehensive support, compassion, and results.

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

How To Calculate Real Estate Commissions?

UNITED STATES—The amount of money charged in real estate commission isn’t standard. Therefore, calculating it can be a challenge. A real estate agent cannot be paid by both the buyer and seller of a property. Therefore, they must choose one to work with. If they work with the client, they...
REAL ESTATE
Columbia Star

REAL ESTATE

Tombo Milliken, Tom Milliken, and Nelson Weston III of NAI Columbia represented the seller in the following: the sale of 479 +/- acres surrounding Oak Hills Golf Course in Richland County, which sold for $1,050,000; in the sale of 1.14 acres on Two Notch Road for $496,584, which will be the new location for Express Car Wash; in the sale of 11.59 acres on Old Dunbar Road and I-26 in Lexington County to TEC Equipment Rental for $350,000; in the sale of four transactions throughout the Horrell Hill area of Richland County totaling in 52 +/- acres that will be used for Country Estates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
therealdeal.com

NYC’s Top Real Estate Disaster Service Is Flexing New Muscle

Maxons Restorations merges with massive North American Mitigation and Reconstruction Company. Here’s some welcome news for uncertain times: New York City’s top real estate restoration, mitigation and reconstruction service now has powerful new resources for building owners and property managers. Maxons Restorations – known for rescuing Tri-state landlords from fire,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
State
Nevada State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

How to get out of a real estate agent contract

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’re unhappy with your real estate...
MLS
Herald Tribune

REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: Agent earns Graduate, Realtor Institute certification

Marybeth Flynn, a real estate agent with Michael Saunders & Company, has earned Graduate, Realtor Institute certification. GRI is a nationally recognized designation that sets the standards for real estate professionalism, knowledge and productivity. The training focuses on the critical skills of the real estate business. Living in Sarasota for...
SARASOTA, FL
realtybiznews.com

NAR highlights top tech tools used by real estate agents

Most people begin their real estate search online so it’s not surprising that the vast majority of agents are adopting technology tools that can help with marketing their listings and closing transactions. According to the 2021 Real Estate in a Digital Age report by the National Association of Realtors, 41%...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#The Top Realtors#The Gorton Group
realtrends.com

How new agents can strike it rich in real estate

In January 1848, James W. Marshall saw something shiny in Sutter Creek that would spark a chain of events known today as the California Gold Rush. Hardly two years later, more than 100,000 had people flocked to California with dreams of striking it rich. By the mid-1850s, that number had swelled to 300,000.
REAL ESTATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how commercial real estate is developing future workforce

Above: Jennifer Villalobos, vice president of business development and marketing at Sharp Construction. Real Estate | yesterday | Kyle Backer. In recent decades, there has been a shift in the makeup of the U.S. workforce. People of diverse backgrounds have not only filled the ranks of the business world but also represent a growing share of leadership positions. Still, more needs to be done in some industries to diversify their employees and attract future workers. The commercial real estate (CRE) development association NAIOP is actively pursuing these goals through its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts and partnering with organizations to promote careers to high school students who could become the commercial real estate workforce of the future.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

United Real Estate Named a Top 100 Technology Company

United® Real Estate announced it has recently been named a Top 100 technology company by banking group, D.A. Davidson. Its annual ”The Herd” highlights 100 of the top private technology companies in the United States. United Real Estate was one of only two real estate brokerages selected for inclusion; this year’s list reflects a diverse group of businesses across cloud, collaboration, fin-tech, human capital management, infrastructure, sales and marketing, security and vertical software.
REAL ESTATE
Columbia Daily Herald

Realtor internationally recognized for performance in luxury real estate

Stacey Springer, from Coldwell Banker Southern Realty recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Springer is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
therealdeal.com

How NYC’s top real estate law firms got creative in an unusual year

Hen Michael Werner finally returned to his office at 1 New York Plaza last fall after months spent working from home, the stacks of paper piled atop the credenza caught his eye. “These were pending acquisitions of office properties or retail properties,” recalled Werner, a partner in Fried, Frank, Harris,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mercury News

Diego Andres Lozano, 94CEO Is a Top Real Estate Investor Creating a Movement

Diego Andres Lozano, popularly known as 94CEO, is a top real estate investor creating a movement to inspire others to succeed in their endeavors. He is a successful businessman who has built a couple of companies from the ground up. Now he is dedicated to assisting others in achieving financial independence through real estate and e-commerce businesses. Lozano says that he enjoys helping others achieve the same level of success.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

These markets are expected to be the hottest for real estate in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The pandemic didn’t just upend the working world, it also has brought about some seismic shifts in residential real estate. Large cities, which previously dominated the list of the country’s top real estate markets,...
REAL ESTATE
fabulousarizona.com

How Will Arizona Fare in the Real Estate Cooldown?

Early 2021 saw an unprecedented surge in house prices that is only just starting to cool down. This period saw ABC 15 report a gigantic 30% surge in Scottsdale and Phoenix prices, with 29.5% seen in Mesa and 27% in Chandler and Tempe. With a cool now on the horizon, this gives realtors and buyers a chance to find some solid ground when it comes to local real estate trends. How that will shape the market, however, is up for debate, but there are a few facts that will color the recovery.
ARIZONA STATE
therealdeal.com

Real estate agents “blackballed” home for sale by owner

Canada may have a problem with real estate agents acting as a cartel that serves themselves rather than clients. An investigation by the CBC found agents steered buyers away from a property because it would mean a smaller commission. A buying agent and a listing agent in Canada typically split...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

How a senator’s vampire politics hurt real estate — and NYC

When Jabari Brisport thinks about New York’s housing crisis, he blames developers. When I think about the crisis, I blame politicians. Brisport, for one. As a state senator, Brisport doesn’t control the zoning that limits homebuilding and drives up prices. But he fuels an anti-development narrative that perpetuates the problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy