Real Estate Guru Eric Gorton Explains How He Became One of the Top Realtors in Nevada

Above: Jennifer Villalobos, vice president of business development and marketing at Sharp Construction. Real Estate | yesterday | Kyle Backer. In recent decades, there has been a shift in the makeup of the U.S. workforce. People of diverse backgrounds have not only filled the ranks of the business world but also represent a growing share of leadership positions. Still, more needs to be done in some industries to diversify their employees and attract future workers. The commercial real estate (CRE) development association NAIOP is actively pursuing these goals through its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts and partnering with organizations to promote careers to high school students who could become the commercial real estate workforce of the future.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO