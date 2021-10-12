CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Lawyer for man accused of wounding officer claims officer was shot by another member of MPD

Channel 3000
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The attorney for a man accused of wounding a Madison police officer is claiming the gunshot actually came from another member of the MPD — not his client. Katoine Richardson appeared in Dane County Court Tuesday on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer and causing a soft tissue injury to the officer, and three counts of bail jumping for violating previous bond conditions.

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mpd#Police Sergeant#Wounding#Sgt

Comments / 0

Community Policy