Lawyer for man accused of wounding officer claims officer was shot by another member of MPD
MADISON, Wis. — The attorney for a man accused of wounding a Madison police officer is claiming the gunshot actually came from another member of the MPD — not his client. Katoine Richardson appeared in Dane County Court Tuesday on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer and causing a soft tissue injury to the officer, and three counts of bail jumping for violating previous bond conditions.www.channel3000.com
