Health and safety are not Reynolds’ priority

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends her interest in the southern border by saying her “first responsibility” is to the health and safety of Iowans (The Gazette, Oct. 6), which she said is being affected by border activities. While there are certainly issues to be addressed at the southern border, and all immigration policy, her statement is malarkey. Her reluctance to take measures that would keep Iowans safe and healthy from the COVID pandemic indicates her first priority is political theatrics, not our health and safety.