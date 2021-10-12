CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County approves purchase of Deer Run Golf Course, Wekiva Golf Club

click orlando
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to approve the purchase of the former Deer Run Golf Course property and the Wekiva Golf Club. The vote was confirmed following a petition in which 1,628 Deer Run households, or 67.2%, expressed their support for the Municipal Services Benefit Unit, an assessment district funded by the county, according to a release from Seminole County.

www.clickorlando.com

