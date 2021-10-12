Food shortages affect school systems statewide
A school district in Alabama has asked parents to feed breakfast to their children at home due to food shortages. Alexander City Schools posted a Facebook post on Saturday explaining to parents that they have not received food deliveries from their vendors and are trying to open accounts with other vendors “in an attempt to diversify our supply options." The school system had 2,870 students last year, 65% of which were enrolled in free and reduced-price meals.www.apr.org
