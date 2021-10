(Fargo, ND) -- From now until the end of May 2022, North Dakota residents can get help paying their heating bills. The state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now up and running. It allows those who meet income guidelines to get help paying their heating bills. Last year the program helped more than 12-thousand households with around $900 in assistance. You can find more information or apply on the state's website.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO