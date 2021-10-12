CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Case sealed in arrest of South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack

By Tom Hanson
 7 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gary Cammack of Union Center serves District 29 which includes Butte, Meade, and Pennington Counties. He was elected Senate Majority Leader in 2021.

According to a state website, he was released from jail just a week into the 2020 legislative session on January 19th. The Meade County Clerk of Court’s office tells KELOLAND News the case is sealed and it would take a judge’s order to unseal it. So, it is unclear exactly where he was arrested, why he was arrested, and what time of day it happened.

We reached out to the prosecutor in the case. Alex Weiss is a Deputy State’s Attorney for Pennington County, she tells us because the case is sealed she cannot comment on it. She does say sealing a case is not uncommon in a suspended imposition of sentence and that once sealed, someone would have to petition the courts to unseal it. In other words, it would take a judge’s order.

People from Aberdeen area support Dennert’s ‘Grouse’ proposal for S.D. legislative districts

The State Attorney General’s office says they have not been consulted on the case, and it would stay in the hands of the local State’s Attorney unless they requested assistance for conflict of interest or some other reason.

Normally when we want information on a court case we can see the progress on the unified judicial system portal, but in this case, nothing from 2020 comes up. We reached out to Cammack for a comment, but have yet to hear back from him.

Carol Dillingham
5d ago

The people have the right to know. We pay his salary and have a right to know. He shouldn’t be able to hid his criminal activity regardless of what it is

Flying Scoot
6d ago

oh look another criminal in a government role. He certainly should have the ability to decide laws.

