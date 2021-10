Seen by many as the heir to the Glory welterweight throne, the man born Mohamed Mezouari is set to compete this weekend at Glory “Collision 3.” It will be a quick turnaround, as he fought just six weeks ago at Glory 78, scoring a first-round knockout of Vedat Hoduk. After a few opponent changes, the 25-year-old will now face Samuel Dbili. Hamicha says it doesn’t matter who is in front of him; he is looking to make a statement, get the finish and earn his shot at the title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO